The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse presents "Jekyll and Hyde," as part of their 12th season, January 30 through March 29, 2020.

A tale of two men - one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman - and two women - one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself. Both women are in love with the same man, and both are unaware of his dark secret. While trying to find a cure for his father's mental illness, Dr. Jekyll makes himself the subject of his experimental treatments and accidentally unleashes his dark side.

Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, this musical brings to life the epic struggle about the nature of man. With a score by Frank Wildhorn (Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel) has such musical theatre hits as "This is the Moment", "In His Eyes", "Façade", among others.

"Jekyll and Hyde" features Scott Hurst and John Sosna as Dr. Jekyll and Henry Hyde (the role has been double cast) Susanna Ballenski Houdesheldt as Lucy, Lars Preece as John Utterson, and Katie Jackson as Henry's fiancé Emma Carew.

"Jekyll and Hyde" is directed by Robert Michael Sanders. Sanders work has been seen at the Candlelight in shows such as Kiss Me Kate and last season's smash hit Scrooge. Other directing credits include Forever Plaid, The Producers, The Last Romance, Spamalot, among others. Choreography is by Jessica Hindsley who previously choreographed Beauty and the Beast and Motones Vs Jerseys at Candlelight. Other choreographic credits include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Spamalot, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Purchase tickets online, visit www.ColoradoCandlelight.com, or call 970a??744a??3747.

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, CO 80534. I-25 at Exit 254.





