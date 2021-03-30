COVID-Safe VAN GOGH ALIVE Comes To Life At Stanley Marketplace

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota and Andrew Kay Management in partnership with Grande Experiences present Van Gogh Alive, a large-scale, multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. For a limited time only - July 9 through September 26 in The Hangar at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace - audiences have the unique opportunity to experience Van Gogh's artistry and truly venture into his world.

The first ever Van Gogh experience to tour globally, Van Gogh Alive has visited more than 65 cities on six continents, entertaining more than 7 million visitors in the process. At the time it arrives in Colorado, this COVID-safe, large-scale, immersive, multi-sensory arts and entertainment experience will also be showing in London, Beijing, Mexico City, Vienna and Melbourne.

"What better way to celebrate Van Gogh's birthday, than to announce this spectacular sensory experience," said DCPA Off-Center Curator Charlie Miller. "Van Gogh Alive literally envelops audiences of all ages in the masterpieces of this extraordinary artist and is a remarkable way to allow locals and tourists alike to interact with visual art."

Make no mistake - this is no ordinary art exhibition. Van Gogh's works have been exhibited and admired for over a century - but never like this. Traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation are forgotten as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an "unforgettable" multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving visitors the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. Visitors also have the chance to examine Van Gogh's sources of inspiration via photographs and video displayed alongside his works.

"The team and I at Grande Experiences are very excited and honored to partner with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to bring the world renowned Van Gogh Alive to the people of Denver and indeed all of Colorado," said owner and creator Bruce Peterson. "Van Gogh Alive is an exceptionally innovative multi-sensory experience that took 18 months and countless iterations over the past decade to create.

"Van Gogh Alive has really redefined the way many people around the world engage in art and culture and it has brought tremendous joy to audiences old and young," Peterson continued. "Interestingly we were last here in Denver in 2019 with the very successful Leonardo da Vinci - 500 Years of Genius Exhibition held at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. I hope Van Gogh Alive is every bit as enjoyable and successful for the city."

Grande Experiences' state-of-the-art SENSORY4 immersive gallery combines with a tailored exhibition space to allow projection of enormous crystal-clear images. Set to an evocative classical score, a thrilling display of over 3,000 inspirational images transforms the world around you. Audiences will truly lose themselves in the vibrant colors and vivid details of Van Gogh's work.



Adults and children alike will forge their own paths and find their own meaning as they wander through the galleries, exploring hidden nooks, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. Visitors have the chance to examine Van Gogh's sources of inspiration via photographs and video displayed alongside his works. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them.

Beyond the SENSORY4 Immersive Gallery, Van Gogh Alive will also feature an interpretive area where visitors can learn more about Van Gogh's life and works as well as interactive art stations where they can create their own art with the help of expert video tutorials.

Visitors can also create their own souvenirs within a life-sized walk-in representation of Van Gogh's "Bedroom in Arles" painting and the iconic "Sunflower selfie room" - a 360° mirrored room complete with hundreds of sunflowers that has delighted Instagram feeds the world over. Here they can create their own modern masterpiece in theses spectacular rooms and share their images using #VanGoghAliveDCPA.

Finally, The Hangar will feature a bar within the experience plus participants may visit the many dining establishments at Stanley Marketplace, so that they can extend and complement the digital journey into the life and work of the post-Impressionist fin-de-siecle artist, Van Gogh.



Van Gogh Alive runs July 9 through September 26. Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 8pm and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 9pm. Final entry is one hour before the experience closes. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale Tuesday, April 20 at 10am. Tickets may only be purchased online at denvercenter.org. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is the only official ticketing provider of Van Gogh Alive.