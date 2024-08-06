COLIN MOCHRIE AND BRAD SHERWOOD: ASKING FOR TROUBLE TOUR is Coming to Paramount Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Works Entertainment and Paramount Theatre will present Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble on Sunday, March 16th. Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show.

Tickets to see Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour are priced from $39.95-59.95 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 9th at 10:00AM at www.ParamountDenver.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Colin and Brad take the stage live and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation-- transforming the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold.

No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business. Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter that the whole family can enjoy. Learn more at www.colinandbradshow.com.

