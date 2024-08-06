News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

COLIN MOCHRIE AND BRAD SHERWOOD: ASKING FOR TROUBLE TOUR is Coming to Paramount Theatre

The performance will take place on Sunday, March 16th.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
COLIN MOCHRIE AND BRAD SHERWOOD: ASKING FOR TROUBLE TOUR is Coming to Paramount Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comedy Works Entertainment and Paramount Theatre will present Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble on Sunday, March 16th. Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV's "Whose Line is it Anyway?," take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Tim Minchin Is Hitting the Road With His Unapologetically Unfunny Show
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Emo Phillips Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square This August
Full Cast Set For North American Tour of SOME LIKE IT HOT

Tickets to see Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking For Trouble Tour are priced from $39.95-59.95 and are subject to additional fees. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, August 9th at 10:00AM at www.ParamountDenver.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Colin and Brad take the stage live and improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation-- transforming the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold.

No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business. Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter that the whole family can enjoy. Learn more at www.colinandbradshow.com.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos