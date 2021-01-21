Boulder's Local Theater Company Welcomes Henry Louis Gates Jr to LIVING ROOM LOCAL

Local Theater Company's Founding Artistic Director Pesha Rudnick announced today that Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr., Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University, will join Denver-based Transformation Coach Michanda Lindsey for an hour-long interactive conversation on Sunday, January 31, 12pm MT.

The event is part of the company's season-long virtual interview series, LIVING ROOM LOCAL. The series invites audiences into the living rooms (virtually) of some of the greatest storytellers and thought leaders working today for intimate, in-depth conversations. Gates and Lindsey will discuss Gates' award-winning PBS genealogy series Finding Your Roots and the value of understanding our own personal histories, as well as his forthcoming PBS series The Black Church. This ticketed virtual event will stream to YouTube and audience members will have the opportunity to ask Gates questions throughout the hour.

Rudnick said, "It is a great honor to welcome Dr. Gates to Living Room Local for what promises to be an illuminating conversation in the midst of current social and political unrest. His ability to synthesize history, current events and personal narrative is unparalleled and I am certain that I, and our audience, will be inspired by Dr. Gates' insight."

$20 tickets are available now via Eventbrite: https://henrylouisgatesjr.eventbrite.com

ABOUT LIVING ROOM LOCAL

Living Room Local is a virtual, interactive monthly series dedicated to deepening audiences' understanding of art and artists. Previous guests include actors John Lithgow (The Crown, Emmy Award), Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys, Tony Award nomination), visual artist Alexandra Grant (Antigone 3000) and composer/lyricist Alexander Sage Oyen (Discount Ghost Stories: Colorado). In 2021, Local will welcome Christopher Bayes (Head of Physical Acting, Yale University), playwright Luis Alfaro (MacArthur "genius grant") and Director of Public Works at The Public Theater Laurie Woolery (Oedipus El Rey, The Public Theater).

ABOUT LOCAL THEATER COMPANY

Local Theater Company is a professional theater company that discovers, develops and produces new American plays in Boulder, CO. Local engages audiences through innovative performances that spark camaraderie, learning, contemplation, and provides a resourceful environment for theater artists to take creative risks and develop their work. Learn more about Local's 10th Season and how to become a member at localtheaterco.org. Engage with Local on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT PROF HENRY LOUIS GATES JR. (Guest)

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. Emmy Award- winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic, and institution builder, Professor Gates has authored or co-authored 24 books and created 21 documentary films, including Wonders of the African World, African American Lives, Faces of America, Black in Latin America, Black America since MLK: And Still I Rise, and Africa!s Great Civilizations. Finding Your Roots, his groundbreaking genealogy series now in its sixth season on PBS, has been called "one of the deepest and wisest series ever on television," leveraging "the inherent entertainment capacity of the medium to educate millions of Americans about the histories and cultures of our nation and the world." (Continue reading on PBS.com by clicking HERE)

ABOUT MICHANDA LINDSEY (Moderator)

Michanda Lindsey is committed to bring light to the complexity, vulnerability, and majesty of humanity-while celebrating diversity and authentic storytelling. She is a partner and co- founder of 22Eleven, LLC, a company focused on creating, developing, and producing projects including, but not limited to, film, television, internet, and print. Currently Michanda is serving as a Producer for the upcoming film BLACKFACE: the story of nobody (blackfacemovie.com). She brings a unique perspective from her eclectic background as a Transformation and Presence coach (MichandaLindsey.com), a former television news anchor, reporter and producer, a priest, yogi, and community leader. She desires to leave a legacy of helping people integrate presence, truth, gratitude, and magnificence in all they create, give, and receive. (Social media @michandalindse)

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Title: Living Room Local with Henry Louis Gates Jr. Date/time: Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 12-1pm MT Ticket price: $20

Ticket link: https://henrylouisgatesjr.eventbrite.com Local Theater Company website: localtheaterco.org