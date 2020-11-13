Boulder Theater Presents Virtual Reimagining of 16TH ANNUAL LAST WALTZ REVISITED

Tune in Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Boulder Theater will present a reimagined virtual music version of The 16th Annual Last Waltz Revisited. The show will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 6PM MST. This special free Live Stream Event will be broadcasted live from the wonderful Boulder Theater and presented via Nugs.tv, this link will take you to the show - 2nu.gs/lastwaltzbt.

The 2020 version of The Last Waltz Revisited will be different than previous years, as we are all learning to deal with the unexpected during these strange times, but they are grateful for their extended musical family throughout Colorado helping to make this year's show possible. The support and flexibility of their team to make the production possible this year is immeasurable, and their appreciation can't be expressed in words, so they hope to do it through the music.

They encourage you to consider making a contribution during the performance via the "virtual jar" (info will be visible on the screen during the live stream). As always, a portion of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Denver Rescue Mission (DRM).

They will also have a Canned Food Drop-Off Location for the DRM at YellowDog Printing and Graphics - located at 3881 Steele St Unit A, Denver, CO 80205. YellowDog is generously sponsoring the printing of their Free Annual Commemorative Poster from16th Annual Last Waltz Revisited. Any fans who drop canned goods off for the DRM at the YellowDog offices will receive a free poster at the time of drop off.

Canned Drop Off Date - Wednesday Nov 25, 2020 - between the hours of 9am - 3pm

Drop Off Location - YellowDog - 3881 Steele St Unit A, Denver, CO 80205 - www.yellowdogdenver.com PLEASE - take care when dropping off cans and follow all Covid-19 protocols and Masks must be worn - thank you in advance



This year's Commemorative Poster is an amazing piece of art which was created by their friend, John Bukaty (www.johnbukaty.com). This American Artist has done portraits of Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Widespread Panic, and Blues Traveler. Bukaty's work is collected by prominent actors, musicians, and athletes including Matthew McConaughey, Penelope Cruz, J.J. Cale, John Popper, Billy Butler, and Coach Bill Self. Corporate collectors include Western Union, Chipotle, Sprint, and Comcast.

They hope you will join them in continuing the traditional annual kick off to the holiday season in the Rocky Mountains by dancing, singing, smiling and loving the 16th Annual Last Waltz Revisited. Please join them at 2nu.gs/lastwaltzbt.

About The Last Waltz Revisited:

Back in 2005, Denver's "number one jamband," Polytoxic, wanted to put on a show that could showcase all the great local musicians they had been playing with for the past few years. They decided to re-enact The Band's "The Last Waltz," a concert film by Martin Scorsese of The Band's last performance that included all of that era's greatest musicians - Eric Clapton, Dr John, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and many more. The show was held at Dulcinea's in Denver's Capitol Hill area on May 25, 2005, and Polytoxic planned on it being a fun little show that would garner a small amount of interest. It sold out in minutes, surprising the band and fans alike, and became the biggest show they had ever thrown. So big, in fact, they decided to do it again in 2005, this time on the night before Thanksgiving at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom.

Polytoxic's "The Last Waltz Revisited" immediately went from a "fun little" idea at a small venue to one of the biggest events of the year. It has become an annual tradition, playing to sold-out capacity crowds.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You