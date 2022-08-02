Bil Dwyer Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, August 4 - 6

Bil Dwyer will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark this month.

Bil Dwyer is often recognized from VH1's highly rated I Love the... series and for hosting such shows as BattleBots, Extreme Dodgeball, I've Got a Secret, That 70's House, Dirty Rotten Cheater, Ultimate Fan League and more.

Bil starred in his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents special, appeared on The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show, and was a finalist in season four of NBC's Last Comic Standing. His takes on marriage, kids and family are hip and sardonic, and yet beneath lies a certain odd sweetness.



Bil's acting credits include guest spots on Loot, Parks and Recreation, The Middle, Space Force, Children's Hospital, and a recurring role on Hot in Cleveland as Valerie Bertinelli's ex-husband.