Bil Dwyer Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, August 4 - 6

Bil Dwyer is often recognized from VH1's highly rated I Love the… series and for hosting such shows as BattleBots and more.

Aug. 2, 2022  

Bil Dwyer will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark this month.

Bil Dwyer is often recognized from VH1's highly rated I Love the... series and for hosting such shows as BattleBots, Extreme Dodgeball, I've Got a Secret, That 70's House, Dirty Rotten Cheater, Ultimate Fan League and more.

Bil starred in his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents special, appeared on The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show, and was a finalist in season four of NBC's Last Comic Standing. His takes on marriage, kids and family are hip and sardonic, and yet beneath lies a certain odd sweetness.


Bil's acting credits include guest spots on Loot, Parks and Recreation, The Middle, Space Force, Children's Hospital, and a recurring role on Hot in Cleveland as Valerie Bertinelli's ex-husband.





