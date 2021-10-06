Beethoven In The Rockies Will Feature The Colorado Piano Trio In Its Opening Night Concert: 'The Revival'

Beethoven in the Rockies is a new concert series that pays homage to one of the greatest composers who ever lived; Ludwig van Beethoven. This incredible concert series consists of nine performances, between October 8, 2021, through December 17, 2021, at the University of Northern Colorado, Campus Commons Performance Hall in Greeley, Colorado (1051 22nd St, Greeley, CO 80639).

Dr. Adam Piotr Żukiewicz, Associate Professor of Piano at the University of Northern Colorado, is the founder and artistic director of Beethoven in the Rockies.

Our communities stand at the core of our activities. The Concert Series will focus on providing access to excellent quality performances with an educational component. The series will actively engage and promote artists representing diverse communities of the Northern Colorado region, while also offering the opportunity to our audiences to interact with national and international guest artists and presenters in an approachable setting. Through innovative programming, the series will draw on the phenomenal musical legacy of Beethoven in a series of musical events focused on his piano music.

The Colorado Piano Trio, consisting of Dr. Jubal Fulks, Dr. Adam Piotr Żukiewicz, and Dr. Gal Faganel, will perform with the Greeley Chamber Orchestra on the opening night concert entitled The Revival; directed by Dan Frantz. The program includes Beethoven's Triple Concerto, Symphony No. 7 in A major, and a new arrangement of the "Ode to Joy" from Symphony No. 9.

Tickets for the opening and closing concerts are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors age 65 years and older, $8 for non-UNC students, and $5 for UNC students with an ID and can be purchased online at tickets.unco.edu or at the door. All other concerts are free to the public.