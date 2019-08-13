BWW Review: The Second City's IT'S NOT YOU, IT'S ME

If you're familiar with The Second City, you know what to expect from their shows - a clever mix of sketch and improv comedy, throw in musical number or two. And of course the audience gets to play along.

Let me be really clear about one thing - when stepping into this venture, I quickly realized I rarely review shows like this, so pardon my own personal improv skills while I try to explain how their show "It's Not You, It's Me" (now playing at the Denver Center's Garner Galleria through August 25) is such an enjoyable evening.

First, if you come in expecting the kind of dynamic you typically get from those shows that explore dating and marriage - don't. This one's peppered with a few, but you'll mostly see sketches about how humans relate to one another. You'll be just as comfortable seeing this one with a crew of friends as you would with your significant other.

A musical number launches it at a coffee shop where both baristas and businesspeople burst into song about what they're thinking, and I was immediately stoked this show knew how to properly deal with gay dynamics - something I'm still a bit wary about in romantic shows.

Some sketches are quick with a smart punchline (my favorite featured a take on "Total Eclipse of the Heart with a killer clown), others are a bit longer...delving into well-developed characterizations and a variety of personalities. In between numbers, they transition by dancing to really catchy music.

The cast features hilarious performances from Meghan Babbe, Kiley Fitzgerald, Evan Mills, George C. Owens, Jackie Southee and Jordan Stafford.

For a few sketches, the cast ask for suggestions from the audience. My crowd was really good at shouting back the example given to them or something worthy of an eyeroll - this is the part about improv I'll never be stoked about, but you'll never catch me throwing out a suggestion.

Case and point, you know if you love sketch comedy. If you do, this is another treat courtesy of one of the best troupes out there.

The Second City's "It's Not You, It's Me" plays the DCPA's Garner Galleria through August 25. Tickets are available at DenverCenter.org.





