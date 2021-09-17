BWW Review: Performance Now's DROWSY CHAPERONE Is Nowhere Near Tired

At some point in the last year, we were all a lonely person in a chair, nostalgically listening through every one of our favorite Broadway cast albums, reminiscing of a time we were able to see them live.

Somewhat ironically, when Performance Now originally intended to put on their production of The Drowsy Chaperone last spring, they had no idea how relevant the subject matter would become over the next year--or how long it might take to see their little show alive again. The production halted just a week before opening last March, and it's taken a year and a half to see the show fully realized on stage.

But what a worthy wait it was. The Drowsy Chaperone, directed and choreographed by Kelly Van Oosbree, is a comforting glimpse at the way theatre lovers can get sucked right into their favorite shows. In the musical, we have a man who's decided to take in one of his favorite classic musicals via vinyl, as he sits in a chair and recounts his favorite moments to the audience. The character, aptly titled Man in Chair, is played with a conversational and connective wit by Bernie Cardell.

Now, the 1928 show never really existed in our world, and it's seemingly lost to time in his. It's kind of a silly tale that follows the wedding of Janet van de Graaf (Emma Maxfield), who intends to leave her performing career behind to marry Robert Martin (Andy Sievers). Of course, it's all upended by a slew of side plots -- Janet's "drowsy" chaperone (Nancy Evans Begley), the tantalizing Aldolpho (Jeffery Parker), a couple of gangsters disguised as chefs (Tim Campbell, Kris Graves), and her replacement Kitty (Adrianne Hampton) alongside producer Feltzeig. Everyone seems to want a hand in stopping the ceremony.

Then there's the wedding's wealthy host, Mrs. Tottendale (Jennifer Burnett), and her butler, Underling (Brain Trampler). Of course a splendid tap number (choreographed by Will Treat) between Robert and his best man George (Andrew Bates). And don't forget the sporadic aviatrix Trix (Brekken Baker) who ends up saving the whole thing. This cast is STACKED, and somehow it lends each of the characters several rousing moments.

But it's not the plot of the forgotten musical that makes this show so satisfying. Maxfield as Janet is a showstopper in each of her numbers. Sievers' charm as Robert feels pulled right out of a vintage toothpaste commercial. Begley's drunkenly drowsy chaperone is a droll riot. Parker's Aldolpho is a masterclass in comedic performance. And as Cardell's Man in Chair describes the whole show, you can't help but feel like you know him like an old friend, who gets the world of musical theatre the same way you do.

Set design by Bates cleverly has the cast entering through the fridge and flipping down from a murphy bed. A cavalcade of gorgeous costumes is provided by Nicole Harrison. The Lakewood Cultural Center's space allows the show to be as big as you want it to be.

And while the show is full of so many silly moments, you can't help but remember all the reasons you love your favorite shows, and just how missed live theatre is when we have to step away from a while. At least there are always cast recordings to relive them through.

Performance Now's The Drowsy Chaperone plays Lakewood Cultural Center through September 26. Click here for tickets.

Photos by RDG Photography