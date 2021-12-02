Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Photo Feature: DCPA's Camp Christmas Returns Outdoors

The holiday experience takes place mostly outdoors at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park through Jan 2

Dec. 2, 2021  

Camp Christmas is back with a fresh outdoor setup for the 2021 holiday season. The festive event formerly took place indoors in 2019 at the Stanley Marketplace, but has been reconfigured to be more of an outdoor experience at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

Presented by Hanzon Studios and DCPA Off-Center Present, Camp Christmas runs through Jan 2nd. Click here for tickets, and check out photos of the experience below.

