BDT Stage to Continue Outdoor Concert Series Through September

BDT Stage will present QUEENS OF SONG, TAKE TO THE HIGHWAY and more.

Based on the overwhelmingly positive response, BDT Stage will continue the Outdoor Concert Series through September. Patrons are assigned socially-distanced plots on our south lot. They bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, are served a pre-ordered picnic dinner and light dessert, and enjoy a live outdoor concert in the early evening.

They are taking this opportunity to feature all locally-written shows starring all local talent. Queens of Song gives voice to two amazing local vocalists. Jalyn Webb Sings Adele pay tribute to Adele and the women who inspired her. Take To The Highway is a 2020 Henry Award nom that celebrates the songs of James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon. Unforgettable spotlights the songs of Nat King Cole, starring one local legend and written by another one. And The Leading Ladies of BDT is a powerhouse cabaret featuring BDT's own starlets.

Queens of Song

Fri, Aug 28 (seating 6:00pm / show 7:00pm)

Sat, Aug 29 (seating 6:00pm / show 7:00pm)

- weather permitting -

$35 (includes picnic dinner)

BDT Stage presents two of Denver's most powerful divas performing together on two special nights, singing soul, pop, jazz, and theatre favorites. Sheryl Renee and Anna High, accompanied by pianist Eric Weinstein, will bring their incredible vocal prowess to the outdoor stage. Sheryl Renee is known as Denver's "Lady with the Golden Voice," and has performed with the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, The Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Marvin Hamlisch. Anna High, best known for the one-woman-show Hi Hat Hattie, is an up and coming regional theatre sensation who has been featured in several recent BDT productions. Ticket price includes a picnic dinner. Get more information about Queens of Song at www.bdtstage.com/shows/queens-of-song.

Jalyn Webb sings Adele

Fri, Sept 11 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

Sat, Sept 12 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

- weather permitting -

$35 (includes picnic dinner)

Spend the evening celebrating the hits of Adele and a few of the women who inspired and paved the way for artists like her. Join regional actress/vocalist Jalyn Webb as she pays tribute to the amazing Adele, Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Carole King, and more. Get ready to sing along to hits like Son of a Preacher Man, Respect, and of course all our favorite Adele songs like Hello, Rumor Has It, and Rollin' in the Deep. Ticket price includes a picnic dinner. Get more information about Jalyn Webb Sings Adele at www.bdtstage.com/shows/jalyn-sings-adele.

Take to the Highway

Fri, Sept 4 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

Sat, Sept 5 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

Thur, Sept 24 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

- weather permitting -

$35 (includes dinner)

Take to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer/songwriter James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. Featuring dozens of JT's Top 40 hits like Carolina In My Mind, Mexico, and Fire and Rain, as well as chart toppers from Simon and King, including I Feel The Earth Move, It's Too Late, and You're So Vain, four incredible singers and pianist Paul Falk bring the 70s folk-rock movement back to life. 2020 Henry nominee for Outstanding New Play or Musical. Ticket price includes a picnic dinner. Get more information about Take To The Highway at www.bdtstage.com/shows/take-to-the-highway.

Unforgettable: The Songs of Nat King Cole

Sun, Sept 13 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

Sun, Sept 20 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

- weather permitting -

$35 (includes dinner)

Critically-acclaimed singer/entertainer/actor, Leonard Barrett Jr. pays tribute in story and song to the legendary Nat King Cole. Songs include Straighten up and Fly Right, Route 66, Mona Lisa, Caravan, and When I Grow Too Old to Dream. Leonard is best known for his starring roles with the Phamaly Theater Company, and has won The Denver Post Ovation award, The Denver Post Readers' Best Actor award and Westword's Best Season for an Actor award. The consummate performer, an amazingly soulful singer with a charismatic stage presence and an undeniable connection to his audience, Leonard recently brought the Frank Sinatra songbook to life on the BDT outdoor stage. Unforgettable was conceived and written by local jazz legend Lannie Garrett. Ticket price includes a picnic dinner. Get more information about Unforgettable at www.bdtstage.com/shows/unforgettable.

The Leading Ladies of BDT

Fri, Sept 18 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

Sat, Sept 19 (seating 5:30pm / show 6:30pm)

- weather permitting -

$35 (includes dinner)

An amazing trio of the leading ladies of BDT will, once again, take their place in the spotlight on BDT's outdoor stage. Three of your favorite female BDT performers, our leading ladies - Tracy Warren, Joanie Brosseau-Rubald, and Lily Buonocore - along with pianist Neal Dunfee, bring a powerhouse cabaret concert to our south lot. Performing memorable numbers from your favorite BDT shows as well as a few of their personal favorites. Ticket price includes a picnic dinner. Get more information about The Leading Ladies of BDT at www.bdtstage.com/shows/leading-ladies-of-bdt.

How the Outdoor Concerts work

Parties larger than four will be assigned multiple plots. Plots will be assigned based upon who purchased first. Earlier buyers will get closer plots. We will not have appetizers, upgraded entrees, and the dessert will be a cookie included with the picnic meal. Seating is at 6:00pm, and the concert starts at 7:00pm. Patrons will bring their own chairs or blankets.

Dinner, Show, and Social Responsibility at BDT

BDT box office and serving staff have been trained in up-to-date cleaning and social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC. All employees will be masked in all interactions with each other and with patrons. Performers will be 25 feet from patrons, dinner guests may be seated as parties no larger than 8 people, and each party will be seated at least 6 feet apart from the next.

All concerts in this series will be performed in a single act to avoid restroom crowding, and both dinner and dessert are served before the show starts. Masks are required to enter the theatre and may not be removed until seated. BDT Stage reserves the right to request masks remain on unless eating, though at the time of this publishing that is not the current requirement.

