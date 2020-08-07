BDT Stage Outdoor Concert Series Features Leonard E. Barrett Jr. Singing Frank Sinatra

The concerts will be held Fri, Aug 14 and Sat, Aug 15.

BDT Stage continues its Outdoor Concert Series with regional powerhouse actor, singer, and dancer Leonard E. Barrett, Jr. Leonard takes our outdoor stage on Fri, Aug 14 and Sat, Aug 15 singing the beloved tunes of Frank Sinatra accompanied by pianist Donna Debreceni. This charismatic performer highlights the songs and memories that shape the legacy of 'Old Blue Eyes', bringing his own signature style to the Sinatra songbook. Join us on a beautiful late summer evening outside at BDT Stage with song and a delicious picnic dinner. This is a very exclusive concert - there are only two performances, and space for only 112 patrons per show.

How the Outdoor Concerts work

10 x 10 plots will be marked out 6 ft apart in our south lot. Parties larger than 4 will be assigned multiple plots. Plots will be assigned on a first come first served basis. Earlier buyers will get closer plots. We will not have appetizers or upgraded entrees, and the dessert will be a homemade cookie included with the picnic meal. Seating is at 6:00pm, and the concert starts at 7:00pm. Patrons will park in the north lot and will bring their own lawn chairs to their assigned plot in the south lot.

Dinner, Show, and Social Responsibility at BDT

BDT box office and serving staff have been trained in up-to-date cleaning and social distancing guidelines as outlined by the CDC. All employees will be masked in all interactions with each other and with patrons. Performers will be 25 feet from patrons, dinner guests may be seated as parties no larger than 4 people per plot, and each party will be seated at least 6 feet apart from the next.

All concerts in this series will be performed in a single act to avoid restroom crowding, and both dinner and dessert are served before the show starts. Masks are required to enter the theatre and may not be removed until seated. BDT Stage reserves the right to request masks remain on unless eating as per state and Boulder County guidelines.

