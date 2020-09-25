Aspen Fringe Festival Announces FALLFEST

The festival takes place September 25-26.

Aspen Fringe Festival has announced that it will present FallFest!

The festival previously canceled its planned summer season in response to the pandemic. While the June Festival at the Wheeler Opera House will resume in 2021, the company will present a modified season of LIVE performances at the Aspen District Theatre this year.

Featuring specially commissioned works from SOULSKIN Dance, guest choreographers and multimedia screenings of new works from award-winning playwrights, AFF'S FallFest will celebrate the importance of human connection through the arts during unprecedented times of isolation.

Learn more at https://aspenfringefestival.org/.

