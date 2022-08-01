Arvada Center to Present INTO THE WOODS in September

How long does "Happily Ever After" last? This fall the Arvada Center honors the late, great Stephen Sondheim with a unique take on his immensely popular musical, Into the Woods. Audiences will be familiar with the stories of Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, but this hit musical explores the real lives of these characters, and the not-always-positive consequences of choices made in fleeting moments.

"The Arvada Center's Into the Woods is going to look and feel like magic," says Lynne Collins, Artistic Director of Theatre and director of Into the Woods. "It starts out childlike and innocent with the fairy tale classics of childhood, but as the play progresses, it grows up and shows us what really happens after happily ever after."

Currently playing on Broadway with stars like Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods has cemented its place as an iconic fixture in the musical theatre canon. The Arvada Center's production exists as an invention of a child's imagination but takes a deceptively dark turn as the audience journeys from child's fairy tale to grown-up cautionary tale.

Collins emphasized building a cast that centers around Colorado artists. "I'm proud to feature a lot of talented local actors in this cast," she said. "It's an exciting way to kick off our new season and my first time helming a musical at the Arvada Center." Actors previously seen at the Arvada Center including Shannan Steele (Mamma Mia!), Sheryl McCallum (Jesus Christ Superstar), and Jake Mendes (Bright Star) will return to the stage for this production along with a crop of actors making an Arvada Center debut.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Into the Woods

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by James Lapine

September 9 - October 9, 2022

Main Stage Theatre

The cast includes: Nicole deBree (The Witch), Rudy Martinez (The Baker), Shannan Steele (The Baker's Wife), Aynsley Upton (Little Red Riding Hood), Jack Wardell (Jack), Sharon Kay White (Jack's Mother), Quynh-My Luu (Cinderella), Cordell Cole (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Hanna Dotson (Rapunzel), Jake Mendes (Rapunzel's Prince), Sheryl McCallum (Cinderella's Stepmother), Leslie O'Carroll (Nanny/Mysterious Man).

Creative team:

Lynne Collins, director

Trent Hines, music director

Clare Henkel, costume designer

Shannon McKinney, lighting designer

Brian Mallgrave, scenic designer

Max Silverman, sound designer

Zach Madison, stage manager

About the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Since its founding in 1976, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities has produced, curated, and created national-caliber arts, humanities, and education programs. From producing award-winning plays and musicals, curating intriguing gallery exhibitions, and creating engaging educational programs for tens of thousands of students a year, the Arvada Center provides a place of enlightenment and entertainment for all people who visit. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is generously supported in part by the City of Arvada, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts.