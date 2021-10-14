Arts & Venues Opens Applications for $125K in Grants to Support Denver Music Initiatives and Outdoor Projects

Denver Arts & Venues has announced the continuation of the Denver Music Advancement Fund (launched in 2018) and the P.S. You Are Here program (launched in 2014). A total of $125,000 will be made available for 2022 programs and initiatives.

The Denver Music Advancement Fund (DMAF) will provide $75,000 in grants up to $10,000 each to fund 2021-2022 Denver-based, music-centered projects driving economic vibrancy, building a more equitable and connected city, and creating positive social change. An additional $50,000 will be granted through P.S. You Are Here (PSYAH) which funds collaborative, community-led outdoor projects in Denver's public spaces. PSYAH grants will range up to $10,000 per project.

"Arts workers were among those hardest hit by the pandemic. According to Denver's 2020 Creative Economy Report, Denver's creative industries lost almost 30,000 jobs and $1.4 billion in sales revenue in just the first few months of the COVID-19 crisis," said Ginger White Brunetti, Denver Arts & Venues executive director. "Grant opportunities like the Denver Music Advancement Fund and P.S. You Are Here are important in the recovery, restart and reinvigoration of our creative economy."

Take Note Colorado continues to support the DMAF, contributing $25,000 to the fund this year, matching their 2020 contribution.

Denver Arts & Venues is accepting grant proposals for both programs Oct. 15 through Nov. 12.

Denver Music Advancement Fund applicants can be individuals, businesses, educational institutions, nonprofit or community organizations located in the City and County of Denver, or entities outside of the City and County of Denver collaborating with Denver-based applicants or supporting City and County of Denver residents through their programming. Denver Arts & Venues encourages proposals that do one or more of the following:

·Provide equitable access to musical instruments and instruction for all youth (Grades K-12) in Denver

·Respond to current COVID-19-related programming gaps

·Advance positive change in societal inequities

·Use music to create a more empathetic and equitable society

·Address a specific need with inclusive and culturally relevant programming

·Develop creative cross-discipline collaborations

·Have potential for significant artistic and cultural impact on a community

·Support career growth and capacity-building to help build workforce in difficult times

·Explore global and culturally diverse connections

·Emphasize sustained music-making and other experiential approaches to music instruction

P.S. You Are Here applicants can be neighborhood-based groups, Registered Neighborhood Organizations, Business Improvement Districts, art or creative districts, place-based organizations, or individuals residing or working in the neighborhood in which the project will take place. Denver Arts & Venues encourages proposals that do one or more of the following:

·Enrich the lives of all Denver residents and visitors by integrating arts, culture and creativity into daily life

·Foster community collaboration and encourage partnerships among artists, performers, businesses, organizations and agencies

·Promote our vibrant and diverse communities

·Inspire creative and innovative thinking

·Showcase locally cultivated talent

·Demonstrate cultural diversity, social equity, inclusion and accessibility

·Nurture and honor community identity and heritage

·Create a sense of place, purpose and belonging

·Animate and invigorate public spaces

·Celebrate community assets

·Create public spaces that promote health, happiness and well-being

Interested applicants are invited to attend a virtual information session on Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7 p.m. Please register for the information session at https://psyah_info.eventbrite.com.

Funded projects must take place in 2021-2022 calendar years. For full guidelines, criteria and application instructions, please visit www.ArtsandVenues.com/DMAF and www.ArtsandVenues.com/PSYAH.