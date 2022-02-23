Amy Schumer Comes to Paramount Theatre, April 3

Comedy Works Entertainment presents Amy Schumer LIVE coming to Paramount Theatre in Denver on Sunday, April 3rd at 6:00pm & 8:30pm. Tickets range in price from $59.50-$99.50 (plus applicable fees) and go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

The event organizer is requiring that all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least 14 days past the final vaccination dose) OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entering the venue. More information can be found at ParamountDenver.com.

Schumera??is the creator, star, writer and executive producer of the award-winning sketch series INSIDEa??AMYa??SCHUMER.a??Schumera??made her motion picture breakthrough in her self-written comedy, TRAINWRECK, directed by Judd Apatow. She won the Critic's Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy and was nominated for a Writers' Guild Award in the category of Original Screenplay.

Schumer teamed with Goldie Hawn in the mother-daughter comedy SNATCHED before tackling Jason Hall's drama THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, opposite Miles Teller. She then starred and produced the STX comedy I FEEL PRETTY. During this time,a??Schumera??has continued to perform her stand-up and has taped multiple shows for television, includinga??AMYa??SCHUMER: THE LEATHER SPECIAL anda??AMYa??SCHUMER GROWING for Netflix.

Most recently,a??Schumera??released her TV documentary series, EXPECTINGa??AMYa??on HBO Max and starred alongside her husband, Chris Fischer in the Emmy nominated TV Series,a??AMYa??SCHUMERa??LEARNS TO COOK.a??Amya??can be seen alongside Steven Yuen in Stephen Karam's drama film, THE HUMANS, produced by Eli Bush and Scott Rudin. Furthermore,a??Schumera??will be starring in her self-written anthology series, LIFE & BETH for Hulu.