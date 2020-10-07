Acclaimed Pianist David Korevaar To Perform Solo Recital

Pianist David Korevaar will perform a program featuring the works of black composers, and a folk/gypsy themed program.

Award-winning pianist David Korevaar will present two virtual recitals this month: Thursday, October 15th at 6:00pm MT livestreamed from Schmitt Music in Denver which will feature works of black composers including Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Cameos, R. Nathaniel Dett's In the Bottoms Suite, Florence Price's Sonata in E Minor and Margaret Bonds' Spiritual Suite, and can be viewed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/schmittmusicdenver/.

On Friday, October 16 at 7:00pm MT with duo partner violinist Charles Wetherbee, hosted by Colorado Public Radio's David Ginder, the Snake River Music Festival virtual concert will include Dohnanyi's Three Pieces from Ruralia Hungarica, Enescu's Violin Sonata No. 3, Gabriela Lena Frank's Sueños de Chambi and Bartok's Rumanian Folk Dances, and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaeason4Ova_GOxixosh9qQ?feature=applinks, both at no cost.

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award winning pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. His active career includes appearances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester. Korevaar has earned critical acclaim performing a broad range of repertoire from Bach to George Crumb. His performance of John Cage's Concerto for Prepared Piano and Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Paul Zukofsky was praised by the New York Times "as admirably projected in the devoted and lovely performance of David Korevaar." David had the honor to work with Cage to prepare the concerto.

With a large and varied repertoire, he is equally recognized for his performances and recordings of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Ravel, with Gramophone praising his "strongly individual and authoritative Bach" and ClassicsToday declaring that "David Korevaar's big, full-throated pianism perfectly suits Brahms' variation sets."

Recent additions to Korevaar's discography of over 50 titles include a world premiere recording of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio and two recordings with Charles Wetherbee, including works by Iranian-American composer Reza Vali and a disc of the three violin sonatas by Paul Juon. This season he recorded Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. Other recent releases include the third volume of Lowell liebermann's piano music, a compelling Chopin recital, and world premiere recordings of music for violin and piano by Tibor Harsányi with Charles Wetherbee.

In response to the pandemic, Korevaar recently completed the final installment of his "Beethoven 250 in the Time of Covid 19 YouTube Project" with Beethoven's 33 Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli Op. 120.

The complete series is now available to watch on his YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/qfTnntaLr-s which was crafted as he found his April performances of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 canceled due to COVID 19. Searching for a unique alternative to celebrate the composer's 250th birthday, Korevaar embraced the virtual recital format. Recording from his living room with minimal equipment, Korevaar set himself a personal challenge to perform, record and share all 32 Beethoven Piano Sonatas in sixty days. Forty-one days into the project, Korevaar met his goal and decided to expand his Beethovenian horizons-learning some new non-Sonata works, and revisiting some old friends, especially among the variations sets, culminating with the Diabelli Variations.

Other summer highlights included Korevaar and duo partner, violinist Charles Wetherbee featured as part of the Snake River Music Festival in a series of three virtual recitals from the University of Colorado Boulder's Grusin Hall in June which can be accessed at www.dercumcenter.com.

As part of the 2020 Virtual Colorado MahlerFest, Korevaar performed Schubert's Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, D. 960 which can be viewed at: https://mahlerfest.org/mahlerfest-online/korevaar-and-schubert/.

Shows View More Denver Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You