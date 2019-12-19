Abend Gallery Presents Christopher Clark: Discovery, A Debut Solo Exhibition

This Abend Gallery is pleased to start the year off with a debut solo exhibition by Christopher Clark titled "Discovery". In this showing of new work, Clark will captivate the visitors with a variety of subjects, telling mesmerizing stories for them to discover.

The title of the exhibition has dual significance for the artist, firstly because this milestone marks the discovery of Clark's art at this level, and secondly, because Christopher is eager to meet and learn about his new audience. He shares, "It makes me feel like we're both discovering each other-not just on the surface level of my paintings being seen by collectors, but my stories resonating with new spectators, and in turn, me meeting these new people and learning about their stories."

Clark has been an artist since early childhood, when he would watch Bob Ross on PBS and mimic the famed oil painter's art with crayons. He considers himself a self-educated artist, with his studies ranging from personal training with contemporary masters, to classical academic art technique, with much inspiration from 19th Century art and the Impressionist Movement. Christopher lived in Italy for a time, immersing himself in Italian culture and art, which continues to influence his painting. His fan base has grown considerably since his return to the US, gaining the attention of Lucasfilm and Marvel Fine Art, which both signed him as an officially licensed artist in 2016. Other clients include George Lucas, Major League Baseball, Louisville Slugger, and Fender Guitars.

Christopher's painting skills are not his only talent in the arts-he has won several national swing dance championship competitions, and also studies tango and blues dancing. He has played guitar since the age of twelve, and during his time as lead guitarist for a rock band, he opened for Blue Oyster Cult and Eddie Money, as well as headlined "the Whisky A Go Go", and "The Roxy" in Hollywood. Christopher has played trombone since high school, and for the last 20 years has played with all-trombone Christmas band in Orange County, California called the Balboa Bachelors, with whom he has played for the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, Someone Cares Soup Kitchen, and the Hoag Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, as well as received a proclamation from the Mayor of Newport Beach for Service to the Community. At age 40, Christopher continues to gain national attention, while remaining humble in the continuing effort to grow and improve his artwork. He currently resides in Denver, Colorado.

Abend Gallery

Debut Solo Exhibition

Christopher Clark: Discovery

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 11, 6-8 p.m.

Jan. 11-25

1412 Wazee St. Denver, Colorado 80202

303.355.0950 | abendgallery.com





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You