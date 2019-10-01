The businesses at 37th and Navajo Street in Denver are excited to offer the Second Annual Trick or Treat on Navajo Street. The event will run on October 31 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the businesses located on Navajo Street between 36th and 37th. Candy, treats and other surprises will be offered for free during the Trick or Treating hours as listed.

About Trick or Treat on Navajo Street: Each business will be offering free candy and treats for Halloween.

Acova will be hosting a Wizard of Oz themed day with candy for the children. There will also be a Good Witch and a Bad Witch shot available for adults.

Framework Cycles will be handing out candy.

Pinwheel Coffee will be offering hot chocolate.

Stop by The Bug Theatre for free scary movies and candy.

Visit Second Nature Salon for Product and Candy treats.

Denver Pilates Movement will also be offering candy.

The Businesses on Navajo Street Present the 2nd Annual

Trick or Treat on Navajo Street

October 31, 2019

5 PM to 8 PM

Free of charge





