ROY WOOD JR: IMPERFECT MESSENGER is Coming to Gothic Theatre in October 2021

AEG Presents and Comedy Works Entertainment will present Roy Wood JR: IMPERFECT MESSENGER coming to Gothic Theatre in Denver for two shows on Saturday, October 16th, 2021. Showtimes are 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The shows will be recorded for Roy's next one-hour special. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 17th at 10am and can be purchased online at AXS.com.

About Roy Wood Jr: Roy Wood JR.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, Roy is currently a correspondent on Comedy Central's Emmy and NAACP Award winning The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. During his tenure, he has used The Daily Show's brand of satire to shed light on serious issues including gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the Black community.

Roy expanded his already large role on Comedy Central with a comprehensive first-look deal and is developing his comedy pilot Jefferson County: Probation. Comedy Central will also produce and air his third one-hour stand-up special this year. Wood's second special, No One Loves You, premiered as part of Comedy Central's Stand-Up Month in January 2019; the special remains the network's highest rated original stand-up premiere since his February 2017 one-hour, Father Figure. Most recently, Roy launched his podcast, Roy's Job Fair, produced in partnership with Comedy Central and iHeartMedia. Each week he sits down with real people from all lines of work to discuss their most memorable jobs, employment vacancies they're looking to fill, scams they've run at the office, and of course, the cringe-worthy office romances.

Roy is a graduate of the Florida A&M University with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. True to his roots, he is an outspoken advocate for reshaping the image of Alabama and the American South as a whole. In 2018, he penned a New York Times piece on the subject. He is actively working with the Birmingham City Council and the Film Commission to bring more entertainment jobs to the state. During the Covid pandemic, Roy has also remained committed to fundraising for comedy clubs by supporting initiatives like TipYourWaitstaff.com and Laugh Aid.