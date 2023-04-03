Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ELEKTRA is Now Playing at Det KGL. Teater

Performances run through 26 April.

Apr. 03, 2023 Â 
Every day, Elektra recalls her murdered father and devises plans for blood-soaked revenge. She lives under the same roof as her father's killers - her mother and her lover. Elektra's thirst for revenge is all-consuming and runs counter to her sister's dream of a life in harmony with marriage and children.

The demanding title role is performed by American soprano Lise Lindstrom, who appears on such major international opera stages as the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Vienna State Opera and the Royal Opera House in London. The star-studded cast also includes world-renowned Violeta Urmana, the internationally sought-after Danish baritone Johan Reuter and Swedish Elisabeth Strid, whose career has taken her to a number of the world's leading opera houses.

Dmitri Tcherniakov, one of the world's most coveted opera directors, has recast the rapturous musical drama about a dysfunctional family as a psychological crime story set in a modern-day luxury condominium.

In 1903, Richard Strauss witnessed the drama Elektra by Austrian writer Hugo von Hofmannsthal and immediately believed that the play contained all the ingredients for a highly dramatic opera. This marked the start of a year-long partnership between Hofmannsthal and the composer, and the duo's fruitful collaboration, which includes six operas, continued until the author's death in 1929.

Elektra will be sung in German with Danish supertitles. In this staging, the supertitles are projected in Danish and English. It is part of the visual concept of the performance, as it was made for the Staatsoper Hamburg.




