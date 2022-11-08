Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Tour Of HAIRSPRAY Returns To Wilmington Next Month

Performances run December 1 to December 4.

Nov. 08, 2022  

You Can't Stop the Beat! The Grand is proud to present the Wilmington engagement of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon HAIRSPRAY at the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square from December 1 to December 4.

Tickets for HAIRSPRAY are on sale now at BroadwayInWilmington.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, call the box office at 302.888.0200. HAIRSPRAY is part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Wilmington season presented by Bank of America.

The cast will be led by Greg Kalafatas as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle. Joining them are Charlie Bryant III as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Nick Cortazzo as Link Larkin, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Wilbur Turnblad, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Ryahn Evers as Amber Von Tussle, Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton and Joi D. McCoy as Little Inez.

The ensemble consists of Sydney Archibald, Kelly Barberito, Tommy Betz, Helene Britany, Caroline Eiseman, Melanie Puente Ervin, Craig First, Alex Fullerton, Annie Gagen, Carly Haig, Lauren Johnson, Sabrina Joseph, Kyle Kavully, Matthew J. Kelly, McLaine Meachem, Faith Northcutt, Nicholas Dion Reese, Sage, Micah Sauvageau, Clint Maddox Thompson, Jade Turner, Mickey White and Emmanuelle Zeesman.

"It's a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With...a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!" shared Director Jack O'Brien.

Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, "HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because 'You really Can't Stop the Beat!'"

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the '60s," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).

This new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.

Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Robbie Roby, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designer Paul Huntley, Richard Mawbey and Bernie Ardia, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Keith Thompson and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.




A sinister con man and two ex-convicts have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had apparently been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin.
Possum Point Players presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and Book by David Ives and Paul Blake, Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film and Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its Wilmington return to The Playhouse on Rodney Square for three shows only, October 28th to 29th.  From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
There's still time left to submit nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards before the deadline at 11:59 PM ET on October 31st!

