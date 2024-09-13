Eddie Izzard to Bring THE REMIX: THE FIRST 35 Years to The Grand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Fall, The Grand will present an evening of comedic and theatrical excellence with Eddie Izzard The Remix: The First 35 Years (October 9) at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. This brand-new show is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever-loyal audiences, to remix and re-imagine some of her own favorite, personal comedy highlights.

It's highly likely that no night of the tour will be exactly the same, so as ever with Eddie, expect the unexpected! Of the show, Eddie has said that “In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2024 live Remix Tour.”

This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35-year career, filled with thought-provoking nonsense-who could resist? Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances. Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show Live at the Ambassadors, for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Live at the Ambassadors was followed by a succession of critically acclaimed shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie and Stripped, Force Majeure and Wunderbar. Force Majeure became the most extensive comedy tour ever, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 US states. She now tours her shows in four languages (English, French, German and Spanish).

