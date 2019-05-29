WAITRESS to Open Up at Schuster Center June 2019

The sweet Broadway hit musical, Waitress will be openin' up at the Schuster Center June 25 - June 30.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland). "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune.



Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna. A waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"Waitress is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The tour cast currently features: Christine Dwyer as "Jenna," Ephie Aardema as "Dawn," Melody A. Betts as "Becky," Stephen Good as "Dr. Pomatter," Jeremy Woodward as "Earl," Jeremy Morse as "Ogie," Richard Kline as "Joe," Ryan G. Dunkin as "Cal," with Rheume Crenshaw, Rashad Naylor, Adam J. Levy, Lulu Lloyd, Gerianne Pérez, Alex Tripp and Kevin Zak as "Ensemble," and David Hughey, Tatiana Lofton, Brad Standley and Grace Stockdale as "Swings."

Make your "reservation" at the diner today! For tickets and more information, tap here.





