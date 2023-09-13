Tickets to SIX in Toledo Go On Sale Next Week

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 2 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Tickets to SIX in Toledo Go On Sale Next Week

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony-Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m.  This production will open the 23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES at the Stranahan Theater for 8 performances November 14–19, 2023.

Tickets to SIX will be available for purchase at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva and Cecilia Snow. All casting is subject to change.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! 

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.  

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" 

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.  

SIX, which closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic on what was supposed to be opening night, is now playing at the Lena Horne Theatre on Broadway in New York City. The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at

Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society’s submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before returning to the Arts Theatre and subsequently the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. SIX is currently playing an open-ended run at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, and on a UK tour.




RELATED STORIES - Dayton

1
Dayton Philharmonics Rockin Orchestra Perform STEVE HACKMANS TCHAIKOVSKY X. DRAKE Photo
Dayton Philharmonic's Rockin' Orchestra Perform STEVE HACKMAN'S TCHAIKOVSKY X. DRAKE

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's Dayton Philharmonic kicks off the 23-24 Rockin' Orchestra Series with the mind-blowing, genre-bending, and critically acclaimed Steve Hackman's Tchaikovsky X. Drake, Sept. 23 at 7:30pm at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Center for the Performing Arts. Grammy-winner Drake's melodies weave throughout Tchaikovsky's epic Fifth Symphony, seamlessly blending 19th-century symphony with 21st-century hip-hop, pushing musical bounds and new sounds.

2
Tickets to SIX in Toledo Go On Sale Next Week Photo
Tickets to SIX in Toledo Go On Sale Next Week

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony-Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

3
Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier And Roy Rogers Photo
Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier And Roy Rogers

The Ohio Country Music Hall Of Fame has revealed upcoming induction ceremony honoring Shelly West, Donnie Bowshier (Posthumous), and Roy Rogers (Posthumous) on October 14th, 2023.

4
Lincoln Theatre Announces Fall 2023 Schedule Photo
Lincoln Theatre Announces Fall 2023 Schedule

The Lincoln Theatre has announced its lineup of performances for the remainder of 2023 in two of the theatre's ongoing series -- Backstage at the Lincoln and Club Lincoln. Get all of the performance information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Dayton SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GYPSY
Middletown Lyric Theatre (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love/Sick
Sinclair College Theatre (10/06-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods Jr.
Town Hall Theatre (9/22-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lion King
Schuster Performing Arts Center [Mead Theatre] (5/01-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ride The Cyclone
Blair Hall Theatre (3/15-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Twas the Night Before Christmas and We're Home Alone
Blair Hall Theatre (12/14-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You