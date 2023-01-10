Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Single Tickets For the Toledo Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Go on Sale January 16

The musical will take the Stranahan Theater stage for eight performances June 13–18, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Single tickets for the Toledo premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES and will take the Stranahan Theater stage for eight performances June 13-18, 2023.

Tickets to DEAR EVAN HANSEN will be available at BroadwayInToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, by calling 419-381-8851, or in person at the Stranahan Theater Box Office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2023 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says Dear Evan Hansen is "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an inspiring anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."


Declared "Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The show's original cast won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Best Musical Performance on a Daytime Talk Show" for their performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's "Today Show," only the second Broadway show in history to win that category.

The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, made an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 - and went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A Deluxe Album of the Grammy-winning cast recording, with six bonus tracks including "Waving Through a Window" performed by pop star Katy Perry.

A special edition coffee table book authored by Levenson, Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen: through the window (Grand Central Publishing / Melcher) is now available, offering an in-depth, all-access look at the musical, including never-before-seen production photos and cast portraits, behind-the-scenes stories, and a fully annotated script by the authors.

Dear Evan Hansen features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Lindsay Levine. Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Sash Bischoff and Adam Quinn are the Associate Directors. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor.

The touring production of Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Stacey Mindich. The co-producers are Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante Di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson are Executive Producers.




