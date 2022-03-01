Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PROOF Comes to Middletown Lyric Theatre This Month

Performances run Friday, March 4 - Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Mar. 1, 2022  
Proof comes to Middletown Lyric Theatre this month! Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a famous mathematician. Now, following his death, she must deal with her own volatile emotions and the arrival of her estranged sister. How much of her father's madness - or genius - will Catherine inherit?

Written by: David Auburn
Directed by Charley Shafor

This show has been cast and will be announced at a later date.

Tickets: $20.00 all seats. Advance purchase required

Learn more at https://middletownlyric.org/S_1.html.



