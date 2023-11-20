Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; INDIGO Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jaime Burnham - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 23%

Debbie Blunden-Diggs - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 18%

Gabrielle Sharp - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 11%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 9%

Emily Hughes Rogers - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 6%

Julia Riethman - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 6%

Lula Elzy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 5%

Michael Shepherd - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Josh Walden - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 3%

Sheri 'Sparkle' Williams - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Gage Wayne - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Rodney Neal - HOLIDAY INN - Rise up 2%

Jessica Eggleston - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Kara Castle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Jeffrey Payne - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 1%

Aaron Washington - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Doug Gibbons -Fight Choreography - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Rismiller - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 25%

Janet Powell - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 25%

Poleena Greely - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 8%

Anne Heitker - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 7%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 5%

Zoe Still - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 5%

Deb Sortman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 5%

Joshua Stucky/Abby Latimer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Leslie Welbaum Monnig - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Meagan Clark - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Janet G. Powell - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Jenni Cypher - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Kamryn Wise - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Kathleen Carroll - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Joan Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Anne Heitker - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 0%



Best Dance Production

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 53%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 47%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Catie Davis - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 19%

Emily N. Wells - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

Erin McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 13%

Quentin Hammock - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 13%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 7%

Kelsey Celek - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 5%

Aaron Eechaute-Lopez - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

James Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Tim Rezash - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

John Detty - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Leighanna Hornick - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Joe Deer - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

Philip Drennen - URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Tim Rezash - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

Jeff Sams - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 1%

Greg Hellems - SISTER ACT - Wright State University 1%

Garrett Young - IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Mackensie King - SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

Kimberly Borst - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Joe Correll - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Joe Correll - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Michael Bouson - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0

Michael Bouson - LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Jaime Burnham - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 32%

Joe Deer - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Human Race Theater Company 12%

Leighanna Hornick - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 7%

Dawn Roth Smith - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

James Nelson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Eboni Bell Darcy - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Sara Bortz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Rebekah Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 4%

Erin Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Michael Schumacher - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Marya Spring Cordes - ARCADIA - Wright State University 3%

Craig Smith - THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

Josh Aaron McCabe - THE LIAR - Wright State University 2%

Joe Correll - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Gina Kleesattel - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%



Best Ensemble

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 15%

THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 13%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 11%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 9%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 6%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 3%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 1%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 1%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew P. Benjamin - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 27%

Jacob Brown - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 19%

John Rensel - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

Patrick Cassidy - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Drew Michaels - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Dayton Playhouse 4%

Derek Dunavent - TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Ben Remke - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 4%

Rachel Robinson - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 3%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Andrew Darr - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Richard Lee Waldeck - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Matthew Benjamin - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

Derek Dunavent - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Alex Markley - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 2%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

John Falkenbach - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 1%

Jessy Henning - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Drew Michaels - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Rick Bertone - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 27%

Steve Goers - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

Brian McKibben - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 17%

Amanda Newhart - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

George Drewyor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 5%

Jarrod Davis Jr. - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 5%

Judy Mansky - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 5%

Judy Mansky - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Charles Larkowski - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Jeremy Weinstein - MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

Lorri Topping - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

F. Wade Russo - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 1%

Emily McConkie - INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 1%

Matt Ebright - BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

Laura Wells Parent - FANTASIA - The Ohio Theatre Lima 0%



Best Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 19%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 14%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 10%

MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 8%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 7%

RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 3%

THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

URINETOWN - TheatreLab Dayton 2%

ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 1%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

SWEENEY TODD - TheatreLab Dayton 1%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Wright State University 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 1%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 0%

HOLIDAY INN - Rise Up 0



Best New Play Or Musical

INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 41%

THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 31%

IN THE GREEN - Theatrelab Dayton 15%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

LEE HARVEY AND THE OSWALDS - The Ohio Theatre Lima 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Maggie Arnett - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 11%

Madison Kopec - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

Kyle Mangold - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 10%

Ava Newkirk - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 8%

Sally Mayes - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Evan VanSkyock - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 7%

Jordan Head - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 5%

Abby Brigadoi - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 3%

Anthony Kellner - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 3%

Kevin Willardson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 3%

Logan Schulze - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 3%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Andy Bundy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 2%

Philip Drennen - SWEENEY TODD - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Adee McFarland - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Tanner Gleeson - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 2%

Morgan Tracy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jason S. Lakes - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - INNOVATheatre 2%

Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Michael Schumacher - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Naman Clark - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Lynn Vanderpool - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%

Sara Mackie - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Nick Bellmyer - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Grace Rooney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 32%

Ted Eltzroth - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 8%

Kelly Mengelkoch - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

Misty White - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 7%

Alex Fry - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 6%

Alex Sunderhaus - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Kerry Simpson - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Michelle Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Mierka Girten - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Abby Kinnebrew Smith - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Mark Van Luvender - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Tracie Puckett-Knight - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Josh Aaron McCabe - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Harris - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Peggy McDonald - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Michael Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Nick Long - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 1%

Dawn Gunter - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Andrew Ian Adams - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Jessica Suba - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Deangelo Powell - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

James Nelson - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 0%



Best Play

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 41%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theater 8%

DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 7%

HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 6%

PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 4%

I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 3%

ARCADIA - Wright State University 3%

THE ODD COUPLE - Actor's Theatre of Fairborn 2%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

THE LIAR - Wright State University 2%

FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 28%

Tamara Honesty - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

Chris Harmon - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Ray Zupp - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Matt Robbins - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 6%

Jack O'Conner - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 6%

Chesapeake Dalrymple - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Town Hall Theatre 4%

Red Newman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Doug Gibbons - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Danielle Lowery - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 2%

Natalie Jobe - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 2%

Emma Visscher - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 2%

Scott Kimmins - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Scott Madden - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 2%

Shaun Diggs - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 1%

Michael Bouson - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 1%

Scott Kimmins - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brando Triantafillou - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 27%

Grace Randall - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 22%

emily c. porter - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 19%

Sean Mayo - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Mike Shea - RENT - Springboro Community Theatre 4%

Aaron Joseph Brewer - THE WOLVES - Beavercreek Community 4%

Cody Peterson - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

James Dunlap - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Wright State University 3%

Jason Vogel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Springboro Community Theatre 3%

Daniel Brunk - THE HELLO GIRLS - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Jennifer Kaufman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 2%

Brando Triantafillou - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Ronald Frost - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 2%

Daniel Brunk - R&J&Z - Sinclair Theatre 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Christian Kidd - INDIGO - The Human Race Theatre Company 18%

Alyssa Iverson - FROZEN JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 10%

Isabel Rawlins - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 8%

Ella Sherck - MEAN GIRLS JR - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 7%

Zach Ahrens - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Versailles Towne And Country Players 6%

Gavyn Sanchez - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 5%

Aleah Vassell - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Chey Williford - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 4%

Lindsey Cardoza - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 3%

Eli Chamberlin - THE PROM - Dayton Playhouse 3%

Edwin Large - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Patrick Earl Phillips - THIS IS TOM JONES! - The Human Race Theatre Company 3%

Rachel Werling - HELLO, DOLLY! - Crescent Players 3%

Melinda Porto - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Tina Green - LEND ME A TENOR - Lebanon Theatre Company 2%

Zach King - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Eb Madson - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 2%

Abby Kress - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Jonah Sievers - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Connor Curran - URINETOWN - Theatrelab Dayton 2%

Amy Van Dyke - ON THE TOWN - Wright State University 1%

Allie Haines - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatrelab Dayton 1%

Kelly Mengelkoch - THIS IS TOM JONES - The Human Race Theatre Company 1%

Emily Nagy - BRIGHT STAR - Beavercreek Community 1%

Roniece Hutchinson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Dayton Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madison Wells - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 10%

Barry Mulholland - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 9%

Darlene Spencer - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 8%

Brandon Shockney - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 7%

Rico Parker - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 6%

Madison Wells - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 6%

Katie Gainey West - HARVEY - Dayton Playhouse 6%

Sheryl Koontz - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Christine Brunner - DEADLINE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

Greta Moore - ENCHANTED APRIL - Brookville Community Theatare 5%

Lisa Stephen Friday - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 5%

A.J. Baldwin - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Burgess Byrd - BARBECUE - The Human Race Theatre Company 4%

Brian Laughlin - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 4%

Tina Green - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Grace Conkel - I HATE HAMLET - Troy Civic Theatre 3%

Josiah Callinan - JACKIE ROBINSON STEAL HOME - Sinclair Theatre 3%

Lilly Petty - PLAZA SUITE - Brookville Community Theatare 2%

Zack Welly - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 2%

Debbie Briggs - FATAL FOLLIES OF '27 - The Ohio Theatre Lima 2%

Alain Alejandro - DEARLY BELOVED - Brookville Community Theatare 1%

Derek Dunn-Melvin - JACKIE ROBINSON STEALS HOME - Sinclair Theatre 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 38%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Muse Machine 31%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Sinclair Theatre 12%

INTO THE WOODS JR. - Town Hall Theatre 11%

MATILDA JR. - Town Hall Theatre 8%

