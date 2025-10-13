Jordan Tannahill’s CONCORD FLORAL Begins This Month at Wright State Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wright State Theatre will present CONCORD FLORAL by Canadian playwright Jordan Tannahill, opening October 24 in the Herbst Studio Theatre. Directed by guest artist Gina Handy Minyard, Artistic Director of Magnolia Theatre Company, the production will run through November 2.

Set in a one-million-square-foot abandoned greenhouse, Concord Floral becomes both a sanctuary and a haunting ground for a group of suburban teenagers. Within its glass walls, they find freedom, friendship, and danger as a long-buried secret begins to surface—sparking an unstoppable chain of events that forces them to confront guilt, shame, and the ghosts of their past.

Director Gina Handy Minyard describes the play as “a modern, suspense-filled ghost story told by ten teenagers,” noting its resonance with Halloween season and its thematic echoes of I Know What You Did Last Summer. “It’s set in suburban Canada, where teenagers are haunted by guilt and shame from events that occurred during a Grade 9 party,” she said. “The play is told in a non-linear way, where characters often narrate their own past as well as their present circumstances. Experimenting with seamless shifts between presentational and representational acting is a challenge for any actor—it encourages the student performer to make strong character choices and execute clean physicality.”

The production will feature scenic design by Isa Castillon, costume design by guest artist Victoria “Ori” Rancor, lighting design by Dylan Serrano, and sound design by Jackson Boone.

Concord Floral runs October 24–November 2 with performances on October 24 (8 p.m.), October 25 (8 p.m.), October 26 (2 p.m.), October 31 (8 p.m.), November 1 (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.), and November 2 (2 p.m.) in the Herbst Studio Theatre at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.

Tickets are available at www.wright.edu/theatre or by calling (937) 775-2500.