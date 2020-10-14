Dayton Live to Present An All‐New Improv Comedy Experience For At‐ Home Audiences

Tickets on sale NOW!

In an innovative move, Dayton Live presents an alla??new compelling live entertainment experience that audiences can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes with the convenience and ease of Zoom.

Improv legends and "Whose List Is It Anyway?" veterans Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood deliver their indelible humor in an alla??new live improv show entitled STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS. This truly interactive hour is fueled by audience suggestions, leaving Colin and Brad to rely only on their wits and intuition. Hilarious and bubbling with irreverent humor, the duo captivates with their whip smart senses and offa??thea??cuff comedic brilliance.

Streaming directly to ata??home audiences, Dayton Live presents STREAM OF CONSCIOUSNESS for two shows - Saturday, October 24 at 8 p.m. and Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. Passes to access this live streaming event are $35 (plus applicable service fees) per device and are on sale now at https://www.daytonlive.org/events/colin-brad/ or by phone at 937-228-3630.

For this limited run of just two performances, capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 200 passes available per performance. Each pass or ticket allows viewing on one device, so you can choose to enjoy the show solo or share the fun with friends.

Shows View More Dayton Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You