Cleveland Institute of Music Names Violist Michael Klotz to Viola Faculty
Klotz will teach alongside Wesley Collins, principal viola of the Cleveland Orchestra and a former student of his.
The Cleveland Institute of Music has announced the appointment of internationally acclaimed violist and educator Michael Klotz to its esteemed viola faculty beginning in the Fall 2027, who is already serving as a guest lecturer at CIM during the 2026–27 academic year. Prospective students will have the opportunity to study with Klotz in a select studio and receive shared instruction with Wesley Collins, Principal Viola of the Cleveland Orchestra, and a former student of Michael Klotz.
An internationally respected performer, chamber musician and pedagogue, Klotz brings to CIM a career spanning some of the world's leading concert stages, chamber-music festivals and conservatories. As a member of the Amernet String Quartet for more than two decades, he has performed and recorded throughout the United States and internationally, while his extensive experience as a soloist, orchestral principal and chamber musician has placed him alongside many of the leading artists of his generation.
“Michael Klotz is an extraordinary addition to CIM’s viola faculty,” said CIM Executive Vice President and Provost Scott Harrison. “Like many of our faculty, he brings a combination of a vibrant international performance career, deep chamber-music experience and a proven record of developing musicians who go on to successful careers at the highest levels. His students benefit not only from his exceptional artistry, but from his firsthand understanding of what it takes to build a sustainable life as a professional musician. We are thrilled that students at CIM will have the opportunity to learn from him.”
Klotz made his solo debut with the Rochester Philharmonic at age 17 and has since appeared internationally as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician and orchestral principal. Critics have praised his distinctive artistry.
Since joining the Amernet String Quartet in 2002, Klotz has toured and recorded extensively across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Romania, Colombia, Belgium and Spain. He has appeared at leading festivals including ChamberFest Cleveland, Caramoor, Seattle Chamber Music Festival, Newport Music Festival, Festival Mozaic and Mainly Mozart, among many others. He has also performed as a guest violist with the Borromeo, Shanghai and Ying Quartets and the Manhattan Piano Trio and collaborated with artists including James Ehnes, Augustin Hadelich, Paul Neubauer, Vadim Gluzman, Gary Hoffman, Michael Tree, Cynthia Phelps, Roberto Díaz, Joseph Kalichstein, Angela Cheng, Jon Nakamatsu and Anthony McGill.
A dedicated educator, Klotz will also continue to serve as Teaching Professor and Artist-in-Residence at Florida International University’s Herbert and Nicole Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts, where he teaches viola and chamber music. Michael Klotz is also a member of the artist faculty of the Heifetz International Music Institute, an artistic advisor and viola faculty member of the Josef Gingold Chamber Music Festival, and a viola coach at the New World Symphony. He will join the distinguished faculty of The Keshet Eilon String Summer Mastercourse in 2027. Additionally, Klotz has presented masterclasses at leading conservatories and universities throughout the United States.
Klotz's students have gone on to professional careers with major orchestras as principals and section viola members in such celebrated ensembles including the Cleveland, Philadelphia and Sarasota Orchestras; Baltimore, Cincinnati and Indianapolis Symphonies; and the Naples and Rochester Philharmonics. His students have also earned top prizes in international competitions and gained admission to leading conservatories and music festivals worldwide.
'I am very excited to join the faculty at CIM and to work with the next generation of violists,' said Michael Klotz. “CIM has an extraordinary tradition of developing musicians who are not only exceptional performers, but thoughtful, versatile artists prepared to contribute to the musical world in meaningful ways. I look forward to bringing my experience as a performer, chamber musician and teacher to the studio and helping students discover just how broad the possibilities can be for a life in music.”
A graduate of the Eastman School of Music, where he received the Performers Certificate, Klotz earned dual masters degrees in violin and viola from The Juilliard School in 2002, one of a select number of musicians to earn master's degrees in both instruments. His principal teachers and influences include Zvi Zeitlin, Lynn Blakeslee, Lewis Kaplan, Toby Appel, Peter Kamnitzer and Shmuel Ashkenasi.
Klotz's appointment further strengthens CIM's distinguished string faculty and its commitment to preparing students not only for exceptional performance careers, but for the broad range of opportunities available to today's professional musicians.
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