WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour to Open at Bass Hall This January

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Tickets for the 10th anniversary tour of the hilarious hit Broadway musical Waitress go on sale Friday, October 2 at 10am. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, the show will return to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for the first time since its 2018 national tour debut in a limited engagement of three performances January 22-23 as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season kicks off with the 20th anniversary tour of the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation that's just too good to be true, JERSEY BOYS. Then, dance, jive and have the time of your life this holiday season with MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good show returning from a limited 25th anniversary Broadway run. Share the experience of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic celebrating 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. From the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer of Kinky Boots and Hairspray comes the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages that brings heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop, BOOP! THE MUSICAL. Then, be our guest for the enchanting new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST , Disney's first North American tour of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. Then comes the West End sensation turned Broadway hit telling the hilarious true story of the secret mission that turned the tide of WWII, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL. Finally, stay gold as an iconic coming of age story comes to life in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, closing the 2026-2027 season.

Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online at www.basshall.com/waitress or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 05 Hrs 17 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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