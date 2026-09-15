MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO to Perform at Bass Hall in October
The Latin Grammy-nominated band brings its Día de Muertos tour to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.
Tickets are on sale now for Mariachi Herencia de México, the two-time Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble taking mariachi music to new heights! On the heels of a successful Christmas edition of their world tour, La Nueva Generación, the group returns with a new concert honoring generations of tradition and the cultural vibrancy of Mexico. Celebrate your roots with Día de Muertos, a night of Mexican music and culture. Mariachi Herencia de México takes the Bass Hall stage for one night only Tuesday, October 20 as part of the 2026-2027 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.
The historic tradition of mariachi music has its roots of origin in cities such as Guadalajara and Mexico City. As the ever-evolving genre's influence spread, it reached Chicago and birthed Mariachi Herencia de México. The 2x Latin Grammy-nominated band has issued five chart-topping albums and has performed all across the North American continent paving the way for a new generation of mariachi musicians.
Nuestra Herencia, their 2017 debut album, topped the Latin streaming charts and earned the band their first Latin Grammy-nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. 2018's Herencia de la Tierra Mía and the two-volume series, Esencia and Esencia, Vol. 2 issued in 2019 and 2020, respectively, charted atop all major streaming platforms and industry charts. In 2022, Herederos appeared as the band were performing a wildly successful North American tour. Herederos received a 2023 Latin Grammy nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album. The young, virtuosic band is composed of 14 musicians, ages 18-32, representing a new bicultural generation in the U.S.
Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online at www.basshall.com/mariachi or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.
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