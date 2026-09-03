Video: COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs at Amarillo Little Theatre Lobby Concert

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A newly posted clip from Amarillo Little Theatre offers a sneak peek at a performance from the company's Little Lobby Concert, featuring cast members from its upcoming production of COME FROM AWAY singing selections from the musical. The footage captures an intimate, member-only performance held ahead of the show's full staging.

COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where thousands of airline passengers were stranded and taken in by local residents in the days following the September 11 attacks. The musical, from writers Irene Sankoff and David Hein, has become known for its ensemble-driven storytelling and its focus on kindness and community amid crisis.

Amarillo Little Theatre will stage COME FROM AWAY September 4 through 20 at the Allen Shankles Mainstage. The Little Lobby Concert featured in the video was created specifically for the theatre's Producers' Circle members, described as one of several experiences offered to that membership tier throughout the season.

The clip gives audiences a taste of the vocal performances ahead of the full production, with more information on tickets and showtimes available through the theatre's box office.

Don't Miss a Dallas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...