Photos: FOOTLOOSE and STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Take the Stage at Stolen Shakespeare Guild

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Stolen Shakespeare Guild has released first look photos of its "Summer in the '80s" lineup, featuring productions of FOOTLOOSE and STEEL MAGNOLIAS at the Stolen Shakespeare Guild Theatre in Fort Worth.

To coincide with the season, the company is offering a Summer in the '80s Pass, which includes one ticket to each production at a discounted price. The pass is available through June 15 or while supplies last.

FOOTLOOSE will run July 10–26, 2026. Based on the hit film, the musical follows Ren McCormack, a teenager who moves to a small town where dancing has been banned. As he challenges local traditions, he encourages the community to reconsider its rules and embrace music and self-expression.

The musical features songs including "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Almost Paradise."

Directed by Tatum Love and Liv Hopkins, the production features stage management by Stefanie Glenn, choreography by Mandy Sanders, and music direction by Lauren Morgan.

The cast includes Mario Aguirre IV as Ren McCormack, Karsen Clarabut as Ariel Moore, Allen Walker as Rev. Shaw Moore, Dawn Hitt as Vi Moore, Emily Bailey as Ethel McCormack, Taylor Maimone as Lulu Warnicker and Cowgirl Irene, Ray Patterson as Wes Warnicker, Alfonso Davis as Coach Roger Dunbar and Cowboy Bob, Grace Grooms as Elinor Dunbar and Betty Blast, Ronnie Galluccio as Chuck Cranston, Madison McKinzie as Rusty, Jonathan Charles as Willard Hewitt, Caitlin Collins Rockett as Urleen, Kailey Bermudez as Wendy Jo, Wyatt Tompkins as Lyle and Bickle, Cody Lawson Dumas as Travis and Jeter, Jason Suber as the Cop, Townsperson, and Council Member, Kelsie Rodriguez as Principal Clark, and Dylan Haney as Garvin.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS will run August 7–16, 2026. Robert Harling's play is set in a Louisiana beauty salon and follows six women whose friendships are tested and strengthened through life's joys and challenges.

Directed by Staci Ingram, the production stars Lauren Morgan as Truvy Jones, Augusta Bailey as Annelle Dupuy-Desoto, Elizabeth Webb as Clairee Belcher, Lynley Glickler as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, Laura Martin Jones as M'Lynn Eatenton, and Rose Anne Holman as Ouiser Boudreaux.

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