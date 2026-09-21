CLEAVAGE to Open at Theatre Three During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

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Dallas-based MusicalWriters.com Productions is proud to present cleaVage, the new musical comedy that captivated audiences during its sold-out premiere in the Metroplex in October of last year. With songs like 'Melon-choly,' 'It's My Choice,' and 'Houston Rockets,' cleaVage celebrates resilience, humor, and the surprising history behind one an invention that changed the landscape of modern medicine: silicone breast implants.

Directed and music directed by Rebecca Lowrey and starring Lee Walter, the production runs October 15–November 1, 2026, at Theatre Three in Dallas (2688 Laclede Street). The run coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, lending a meaningful backdrop to a story that blends laughter with candid conversations about women's health, body image, and survival.

Conceived by Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Ron Friedman and co-written with Laura Goodenow, cleaVage transforms the little-known history of silicone gel breast implants into a bold, entertaining theatrical experience filled with original music, sharp comedy, and heartfelt storytelling. Described by Texas Monthly as 'Hamilton with breasts,' the musical explores the cultural, medical, and personal impact of breast reconstruction and cosmetic surgery through an irreverent yet compassionate lens.

'People hear the title and expect 'Hooters the Musical',' says Rebecca Lowrey, Owner & CEO of MusicalWriters.com. 'Then they see it and discover it's funny, smart, and incredibly heartfelt. It starts conversations, celebrates survivors, and reminds us that laughter can be healing. We couldn't think of a better time to share it than during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.'

'Laura and I are so excited that cleaVage is back and bigger than ever!' says creator, co-writer and Dallas plastic surgeon Dr. Ron Friedman. 'I mean, who doesn't want to see more cleaVage? Rebecca Lowrey and her talented cast and creatives will bring the world together, two breasts at a time!'

'They say write what you know. Ron is a plastic surgeon, and I have boobs. In a way, we're the dream team,' says co-writer Laura Goodenow. 'For me it was essential that cleaVage address all aspects of breast augmentation, from reconstruction to gender confirmation. Equally important was a message of body positivity. It's time we lift people up. It's your body. You chose what you want to do with it. But don't worry, people, this show is stupid funny first.'

More about cleaVage: The 'real' story behind fake breasts, cleaVage is an origin story, a love story, and an underdog story all stuffed into two acts. The musical was first conceived after Dr. Ron Friedman saw Hamilton in 2019 and realized that the fascinating but untold history of silicone gel implants had never been given the full musical treatment. During the pandemic, he wrote, orchestrated, and recorded 36 demos chronicling the unbelievable-but-true saga of the women, men, and dog (yes, dog!) responsible for the No. 1 plastic surgery operation performed worldwide. In 2022, writer Laura Goodenow joined the project, bringing a woman's perspective to the libretto. She shaped the story by creating characters, writing scenes, and suggesting new songs, ensuring the show balanced the seriousness of breast augmentation and body empowerment with laugh-out-loud humor and heart.

Get to know Lee Walter! Lee is a Dallas-based performer with a passion for bringing bold, dynamic characters to life on stage. You may also know her as Jada Pinkett Fox. Recent credits include The Rocky Horror Show (Frank-N-Furter), Cinderella (Voice of Marie/Ensemble), Cabaret (Frenchie), RENT (Angel), and Dreamgirls (Emcee/Ensemble). Additional favorites include Head Over Heels (Pythio), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), and Kinky Boots (Simon/Lola). Lee attended the American Musical & Dramatic Academy and McMurry University, majoring in Musical Theatre & Art.

Performances will take place October 15 through November 1 at Theatre Three, one of Dallas' premier destinations for innovative professional theatre. Pre-sale tickets starting August 4 are $34. The price will go up to $40 starting September 1, with Senior Admission at $36 per ticket. Visit MusicalWriters.com/cleaVage for more information and to purchase tickets. Theatre Three is located in Uptown Dallas at 2688 Laclede St, Suite #120, Dallas, TX. Free parking is available in the AMLI garage by the theatre.

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