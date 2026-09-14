MAMMA MIA! 25th Anniversary Tour to Return to Bass Hall

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Performing Arts Fort Worth has announced that tickets for the 25th anniversary tour of Mamma Mia! go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10am. Following a sold-out Fort Worth engagement in 2024, this production returns fresh off a celebratory anniversary Broadway run. The ultimate feel-good show comes to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall in a limited engagement December 1-6 as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies – Mamma Mia! The Movie and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The 25th Anniversary production of Mamma Mia! made a triumphant return to Broadway in August 2025 for a limited six-month run at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it had its first Broadway opening in 2001. Mamma Mia! played for a record-breaking 14 years on Broadway, first at the Winter Garden Theatre, then at the Broadhurst Theatre. The show also toured North America from 2000-2017 with four different touring companies spanning this period.

Mamma Mia! comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season kicks off with the 20th anniversary tour of the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation that's just too good to be true, JERSEY BOYS. Then, don't miss the hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie, WAITRESS, returning to Bass Hall for just three performances in its 10-year anniversary tour. Share the experience of the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic celebrating 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC. From the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer of Kinky Boots and Hairspray comes the new musical comedy for audiences of all ages that brings heart, laughter and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop, BOOP! THE MUSICAL. Then, be our guest for the enchanting new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST , Disney's first North American tour of the beloved musical in over 25 years. Direct from Broadway, the five-time Tony Award-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is an uplifting story inspired by true events that brings the Grammy Award-winning album to life. Then comes the West End sensation turned Broadway hit telling the hilarious true story of the secret mission that turned the tide of WWII, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL. Finally, stay gold as an iconic coming of age story comes to life in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, closing the 2026-2027 season.

Tickets can be purchased through the only official outlets — online at www.basshall.com/mammamia or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00am-5:00pm, and Saturday, 10:00am-4:00pm. For group sales discounts, please visit www.basshall.com/groups.

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