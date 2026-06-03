SOMETHING ROTTEN! to Open at Historic Uptown Theater with Grand Prairie Arts Council

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present the Broadway musical Something Rotten!, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell. Directed by Araceli Radillo with assistant direction by Lauren Kirkpatrick, the production runs June 12-21 at the Uptown Theater, 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Set in the Renaissance, Something Rotten! follows brothers Nick Bottom (Bryson Beavers) and Nigel Bottom (Garrison Roller), two struggling playwrights desperate to step out of the shadow of the wildly popular William Shakespeare (Joseph Vondra). When a soothsayer (Tim Bass) predicts that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting all at once, Nick sets out to create the world's very first musical.

As the Bottom brothers race to save their theater company, they find themselves caught in a whirlwind of outrageous misunderstandings, over-the-top productions, and larger-than-life characters-including Bea Bottom (Anna Mitchell), Nick's fiercely loyal wife who proves she's far more than just his right-hand man.

Packed with hilarious Broadway references, show-stopping musical numbers, and nonstop comedy, Something Rotten! is a high-energy celebration of theater that audiences of all ages will love.

Tickets are available at: https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater

Content Advisory:

Something Rotten! is recommended for teens and adults due to suggestive humor, comedic innuendo, and some mature jokes and references.

Need more Dallas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...