WEST SIDE STORY to Open at NTPA Repertory Theatre with Live Orchestra

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North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre will present its summer production of West Side Story, opening on June 19-28 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

The musical features a score by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and original concept with Jerome Robbins. The production will feature a live orchestra by NTPA Musical Theatre Orchestra, which recently won the Schmidt and Jones Award for Best Orchestra.

Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950's New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

West Side Story is led by a cast that features Nick Lama-Riva as Tony, Elisa Mato as Maria, Krystal Rodriguez as Anita, Manny Gallegos as Bernardo, Nathan Middleton as Riff, Ed Kless as Doc, Travis Carrick as Lt. Schrank and Beau Mills as Officer Krupke/Glad Hand.

The cast also features Brody Kostyszyn, Avery Soto, Noah Horton, Kevin Gasca, Luke Matthews, Keidrien Clarke, Nicholas Warden, Lucas Lee, Timothy Chong, Landon Thompson, Caroline Eads, Nicole Wolf, Bella Gream, Kyla Jo Mendez, Jayne Pecena, Marisa Robertson, Emilia Gambucci, Maritza Nixie Sieders, Zelie Bernstein, Danna Dominguez, and Nadya Leduc.

West Side Story is hhelmed by the NTPA Repertory Creative Director Nick Mann, Choreographer Paola Rodriguez Torregrosa, Music Director Ben Barker, Stage Manager Mandy Lipsey and Executive Producer Anthony Vega. The NTPA Musical Theatre Orchestra is led by Artistic Director Preston Page.

Tickets begin at $20.00 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at ntparep.org or in person at Willow Bend Center of the Arts-North Texas Performing Arts.

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