Theatre Three’s Annual Benefit Concert to Return With Performances and More
The event will take place on Monday, June 22 at Theatre Three.
Theatre Three’s biggest fundraising event of the year will return in June for a night full of big, bright entertainment! This benefit concert will be an opportunity to connect with community and honor 64 years of theatre making.
Get ready to rock out with Downtown Fever on the Norma Young Arena Stage! Plus, there will be a special performance by the cast of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and don’t forget to bid big at the Silent Auction! Enjoy delicious light bites and have a drink while the Flying Horse Ensemble plays jazz in the lobby. Expect a big, bright unforgettable night... you can bet on it!
The event will take place on Monday, June 22 at Theatre Three. Lobby doors open at 6:30 PM. Patrons are invited to take their seats at 7:00 PM and the show begins at 7:30 PM. Tickets: General Admission tickets range from $30-$60. VIP seating has already sold out!
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Rock of Ages Off-Broadway
TexARTS Theatre & Academy (7/10-8/09)
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1776
Allen Contemporary Theatre (6/26-7/12)
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Titanic The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (6/12-7/11)
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West Side Story
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre (6/19-6/28) PHOTOS
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The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Undermain Theatre (6/11-6/28)
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Monty Python Spamalot
Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (7/11-7/11)
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Bluey's Big Play
Bass Performance Hall (9/19-9/20)
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Clue
Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House (6/16-6/28)
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Ain't Misbehavin' The FATS WALLER Musical Show
Circle Theatre (10/01-10/25)
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Mother Play
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