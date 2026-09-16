Video: THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to The Dallas Opera in New Staging

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THE ELIXIR OF LOVE is being previewed in a new video from The Dallas Opera, promoting the company's new-to-Dallas production ahead of its run at the Winspear Opera House. The clip highlights the opera's comic premise, in which, as the company describes it, 'a hopeless romantic swoons for the town's school teacher, but she doesn't even notice him.'

Composed by Gaetano Donizetti in 1832, THE ELIXIR OF LOVE has endured as one of opera's most popular comedies for nearly two centuries. The story follows a traveling salesman who arrives with a supposed 'magical elixir' promising to win the heart of the woman the shy protagonist adores, setting off a chain of romantic misunderstandings set against the backdrop of post-war Italy.

The Dallas Opera's staging marks a new-to-Dallas production, running October 9, 11 (matinee), 14 and 17, 2026. The company previously announced that the production, directed by Stephen Lawless, will star Soraya Mafi and Anthony León in the lead roles, opening The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 season.

More details on the production's casting and creative team were included in The Dallas Opera's earlier season announcement, which confirmed the Winspear Opera House engagement as the company's season opener.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 09 Hrs 36 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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