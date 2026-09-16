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Video: THE ELIXIR OF LOVE Comes to The Dallas Opera in New Staging

The comic opera follows a lovesick suitor, a skeptical schoolteacher and a traveling salesman's dubious potion.

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THE ELIXIR OF LOVE is being previewed in a new video from The Dallas Opera, promoting the company's new-to-Dallas production ahead of its run at the Winspear Opera House. The clip highlights the opera's comic premise, in which, as the company describes it, 'a hopeless romantic swoons for the town's school teacher, but she doesn't even notice him.'

Composed by Gaetano Donizetti in 1832, THE ELIXIR OF LOVE has endured as one of opera's most popular comedies for nearly two centuries. The story follows a traveling salesman who arrives with a supposed 'magical elixir' promising to win the heart of the woman the shy protagonist adores, setting off a chain of romantic misunderstandings set against the backdrop of post-war Italy.

The Dallas Opera's staging marks a new-to-Dallas production, running October 9, 11 (matinee), 14 and 17, 2026. The company previously announced that the production, directed by Stephen Lawless, will star Soraya Mafi and Anthony León in the lead roles, opening The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 season.

More details on the production's casting and creative team were included in The Dallas Opera's earlier season announcement, which confirmed the Winspear Opera House engagement as the company's season opener.

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