Stolen Shakespeare Guild Reveals Nine-Show 2027 Season

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Stolen Shakespeare Guild has announced its 2027 season lineup. Make the most of the 2027 season with a Season Pass for just $135! A pass includes admission to all nine productions in our 2027 season and saves you over 46% compared with purchasing regular adult tickets individually. It's your best ticket to a full year of live theatre at Stolen Shakespeare Guild.

Classic Fest: Vive la France!

Featuring Molière's The Imaginary Invalid and Christopher Hampton's Les Liaisons Dangereuse

The Imaginary Invalid

By Molière

Convinced he is constantly ill, wealthy Argan surrounds himself with doctors, remedies, and outrageous medical bills and plans to marry his daughter to a doctor to secure free treatment. But his family has other ideas. Molière's hilarious satire of medicine, money, and human foolishness remains as delightfully absurd today as when it first took the stage. (PG)

Les Liaisons Dangereuses

By Christopher Hampton, from the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos

In the decadent world of pre-Revolutionary France, the Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont turn seduction into a dangerous game of revenge and manipulation. But when desire becomes real, their carefully constructed schemes begin to unravel. Christopher Hampton's provocative drama is a gripping exploration of sex, power, betrayal, and the devastating consequences of treating love as a game. (PG-13)

Dreamgirls Music by Henry Krieger, Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Three young singers chase their dreams of stardom and discover that success can come at a heartbreaking price. Inspired by the rise of R&B and soul music in the 1960s and '70s, Dreamgirls is a dazzling story of ambition, friendship, love, and betrayal, featuring a powerhouse score and unforgettable songs including “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.” (PG-13)

The Odd Couple

By Neil Simon

When neat-freak Felix Ungar moves in with his happily sloppy friend Oscar Madison, their New York apartment becomes the setting for one of theatre's funniest mismatched friendships. Poker nights, disastrous dates, and domestic warfare collide in Neil Simon's beloved comedy about friendship, marriage, and learning to live with someone who drives you absolutely crazy. (PG)

Mean Girls

Book by Tina Fey, Music by Jeff Richmond, Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

After growing up in Africa, Cady Heron enters an entirely new wilderness: an American high school ruled by the glamorous and ruthless Plastics. When Cady sets out to take down queen bee Regina George, she discovers how easy it is to become what you hate. Based on the hit film, Mean Girls is a hilarious, energetic musical about friendship, identity, and finding your place. (PG-13)

The Pirates of Penzance Book by W. S. Gilbert and Music by Arthur Sullivan

Young Frederic believes his apprenticeship to a band of tenderhearted pirates is finally over until a ridiculous technicality turns his freedom upside down. Add a beautiful young woman, her very modern Major-General father, and a squad of bumbling policemen, and the result is comic chaos. Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved operetta overflows with wit, romance, memorable melodies, and wonderfully absurd adventure. (G)

Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2027: “Et Tu, Shakespeare?”

Featuring William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar and The Comedy of Errors

Julius Caesar

By William Shakespeare

Rome celebrates Caesar's triumph, but fears of his growing power lead a group of conspirators to make a choice that will plunge the republic into chaos. Shakespeare's gripping political tragedy explores ambition, loyalty, honor, and betrayal as Brutus struggles between friendship and what he believes is his duty to Rome. (PG-13)

The Comedy of Errors

By William Shakespeare

Two sets of identical twins, separated as children, unknowingly find themselves in the same city and nobody knows there are two of each! Mistaken identities lead to accusations of infidelity, theft, madness, and even demonic possession in Shakespeare's fast-paced farce. One of his earliest and wildest comedies, The Comedy of Errors is a joyful whirlwind of confusion and reunion. (PG)

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!

By Barbara Robinson

The Herdmans are the worst kids in town and now they've taken over the church Christmas pageant. Everyone expects disaster, but as the unruly siblings encounter the Christmas story for the first time, something unexpected happens. Filled with laughter, mischief, and plenty of heart, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! is a funny and touching holiday celebration for the whole family. (G)

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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