Stolen Shakespeare Guild Reveals Nine-Show 2027 Season
The Fort Worth theatre will present DREAMGIRLS, MEAN GIRLS, THE IMAGINARY INVALID, LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES, THE ODD COUPLE, THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, and classic.
Stolen Shakespeare Guild has announced its 2027 season lineup. Make the most of the 2027 season with a Season Pass for just $135! A pass includes admission to all nine productions in our 2027 season and saves you over 46% compared with purchasing regular adult tickets individually. It's your best ticket to a full year of live theatre at Stolen Shakespeare Guild.
Classic Fest: Vive la France!
Featuring Molière's The Imaginary Invalid and Christopher Hampton's Les Liaisons Dangereuse
The Imaginary Invalid
By Molière
Convinced he is constantly ill, wealthy Argan surrounds himself with doctors, remedies, and outrageous medical bills and plans to marry his daughter to a doctor to secure free treatment. But his family has other ideas. Molière's hilarious satire of medicine, money, and human foolishness remains as delightfully absurd today as when it first took the stage. (PG)
Les Liaisons Dangereuses
By Christopher Hampton, from the novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos
In the decadent world of pre-Revolutionary France, the Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont turn seduction into a dangerous game of revenge and manipulation. But when desire becomes real, their carefully constructed schemes begin to unravel. Christopher Hampton's provocative drama is a gripping exploration of sex, power, betrayal, and the devastating consequences of treating love as a game. (PG-13)
Dreamgirls Music by Henry Krieger, Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen
Three young singers chase their dreams of stardom and discover that success can come at a heartbreaking price. Inspired by the rise of R&B and soul music in the 1960s and '70s, Dreamgirls is a dazzling story of ambition, friendship, love, and betrayal, featuring a powerhouse score and unforgettable songs including “And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.” (PG-13)
The Odd Couple
By Neil Simon
When neat-freak Felix Ungar moves in with his happily sloppy friend Oscar Madison, their New York apartment becomes the setting for one of theatre's funniest mismatched friendships. Poker nights, disastrous dates, and domestic warfare collide in Neil Simon's beloved comedy about friendship, marriage, and learning to live with someone who drives you absolutely crazy. (PG)
Mean Girls
Book by Tina Fey, Music by Jeff Richmond, Lyrics by Nell Benjamin
After growing up in Africa, Cady Heron enters an entirely new wilderness: an American high school ruled by the glamorous and ruthless Plastics. When Cady sets out to take down queen bee Regina George, she discovers how easy it is to become what you hate. Based on the hit film, Mean Girls is a hilarious, energetic musical about friendship, identity, and finding your place. (PG-13)
The Pirates of Penzance Book by W. S. Gilbert and Music by Arthur Sullivan
Young Frederic believes his apprenticeship to a band of tenderhearted pirates is finally over until a ridiculous technicality turns his freedom upside down. Add a beautiful young woman, her very modern Major-General father, and a squad of bumbling policemen, and the result is comic chaos. Gilbert and Sullivan's beloved operetta overflows with wit, romance, memorable melodies, and wonderfully absurd adventure. (G)
Stolen Shakespeare Festival 2027: “Et Tu, Shakespeare?”
Featuring William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar and The Comedy of Errors
Julius Caesar
Rome celebrates Caesar's triumph, but fears of his growing power lead a group of conspirators to make a choice that will plunge the republic into chaos. Shakespeare's gripping political tragedy explores ambition, loyalty, honor, and betrayal as Brutus struggles between friendship and what he believes is his duty to Rome. (PG-13)
The Comedy of Errors
Two sets of identical twins, separated as children, unknowingly find themselves in the same city and nobody knows there are two of each! Mistaken identities lead to accusations of infidelity, theft, madness, and even demonic possession in Shakespeare's fast-paced farce. One of his earliest and wildest comedies, The Comedy of Errors is a joyful whirlwind of confusion and reunion. (PG)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!
By Barbara Robinson
The Herdmans are the worst kids in town and now they've taken over the church Christmas pageant. Everyone expects disaster, but as the unruly siblings encounter the Christmas story for the first time, something unexpected happens. Filled with laughter, mischief, and plenty of heart, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever! is a funny and touching holiday celebration for the whole family. (G)
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