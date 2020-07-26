Volunteers Help the Backdoor Theatre Rebuild After Suffering Water Damage Due to a Flood

The Backdoor Theatre is beginning to rebuild thanks to volunteers, Texomas Homepage reports. Over a dozen volunteers went to Backdoor Theatre this week to help clean up damage suffered by a flood.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, last Saturday evening there was a break where the city's water main connects to the theatre's fire suppression system, and the theatre was flooded. The Main Stage Lobby and Dinner Stage were submerged in above waist-deep water. The Main Stage itself is essentially dry, and mainly the lower levels and foundation have been affected.

The volunteers have been working to clear debris, take items out of the theatre, and seeing what can be salvaged. All items were photographed and marked for insurance purposes.

"We will reopen. Eventually. Somehow, someway, somewhere, we will reopen," said Backdoor Theatre business director Carter Wallace. "The community has been a driving force behind us in helping us deal with this disaster. We know that we have the support and the push from the community to get back onstage and reopen."

Read more on Texomas Homepage.

To donate, visit http://www.backdoortheatre.org/donate-2.html.

