VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for INTO THE WOODS at Dallas Theater Center

Go inside rehearsals for Into the Woods at Dallas Theater Center! Check out video of the cast as they prepare for opening night.

Performances begin April 7th and run through April 30th.

What happens after Happily Ever After? James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyones favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a rare modern classic. In one of Sondheims most popular works, The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the Kings Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes are granted, the characters learn that no one is alone.

