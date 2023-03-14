Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for INTO THE WOODS at Dallas Theater Center

Performances begin April 7th and run through April 30th.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Go inside rehearsals for Into the Woods at Dallas Theater Center! Check out video of the cast as they prepare for opening night.

Performances begin April 7th and run through April 30th.

What happens after Happily Ever After? James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyones favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a rare modern classic. In one of Sondheims most popular works, The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the Kings Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes are granted, the characters learn that no one is alone.




Browse Dallas Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Dallas Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Dallas!
Eisemann Center Presents Comedian Maria Bamford Live On April 23 Photo
Eisemann Center Presents Comedian Maria Bamford Live On April 23
​​​​​​​Eisemann Center Presents MARIA BAMFORD LIVE at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Sunday, April 23 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre.
Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Circle Theatre will present this gripping piece of theatre, featuring two incredible actors, Sydney Hewitt and Davayun Chase, with Director D. Wambui Richardson at the helm from March 30th through April 15th at the Circle Theatre. Check out photos here!
NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousa Photo
NTX Theatre Seeks Underrepresented Talent For Acting Competition, Offering Over Ten Thousand Dollars In Cash Prizes
Amphibian Stage has now opened the call for submissions for a Texas-wide acting competition. From these submissions, 10 Texas-based MENASA actors will compete in the first annual SparkFest acting competition (June 8-10), including cash prizes for the top 3 competitors. Artistic Director Kathleen Culebro explains what inspired this year's focus.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature TheatreVideo: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre
March 14, 2023

Signature Theatre is presenting Pacific Overtures with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman. Get a first look at the cast in action!
VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met Opera's FALSTAFFVIDEO: Get A First Look At The Met Opera's FALSTAFF
March 9, 2023

Watch highlights from the Met Opera's production of Falstaff, now on stage through April 1st. Verdi’s glorious Shakespearean comedy features a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging.
VIDEO: Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre CompanyVIDEO: Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company
March 8, 2023

Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18. Celebrating the storied career of Stephen Sondheim-one which lasted over fifty years with productions on Broadway, the West End, and around the world-Putting It Together is the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.
VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'
March 8, 2023

Celebrate International Women's Day with this fierce performance of SIX's “Heart of Stone” from the Aragon Tour’s Alternate Queens Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Kelly Denice Taylor, and Cassie Silva, filmed at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre
VIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANICVIDEO: First Look At Hale Center Theater's TITANIC
March 7, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Hale Center Theater's production of Titanic! Get a first look at the cast in action.
share