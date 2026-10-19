Tickets to BEETLEJUICE National Tour in Dallas on Sale This Week
BEETLEJUICE will play a limited one-week engagement April 28 - May 2, 2027, at the Winspear Opera House.
Single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. central. Beetlejuice will play a limited one-week engagement April 28 - May 2, 2027, at the Winspear Opera House as a season option in the 2026/2027 Broadway Dallas Series.
Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown('Castle Rock') and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ('Broad City'); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
|
Spunk
Bryant Hall (10/23-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Singin' In The Rain
Plaza Theatre Company (10/16-11/14)
|
The Mummy
Plaza Main Street Theatre (10/09-10/31)
|
The Rocky Horror Show
North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre (10/29-11/01)
|
Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (12/01-12/06)
|
Sister's Christmas Catechism
McDavid Studio (12/10-12/13)
|
Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band
Bass Performance Hall (11/17-11/17)
|
EL TEST
GENTE DE TEATRO (10/22-11/01)
|
Spunk
Bryant Hall at the Kalita Humphreys Theater (10/23-11/01)
|
for the rest of our lives
Undermain Theatre (10/29-11/22)