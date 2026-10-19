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Tickets to BEETLEJUICE National Tour in Dallas on Sale This Week

BEETLEJUICE will play a limited one-week engagement April 28 - May 2, 2027, at the Winspear Opera House.

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Tickets to BEETLEJUICE National Tour in Dallas on Sale This Week

Single tickets for the North American Tour of Beetlejuice, the edgy and irreverent Broadway smash hit musical comedy, will go on sale Friday, October 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. central. Beetlejuice will play a limited one-week engagement April 28 - May 2, 2027, at the Winspear Opera House as a season option in the 2026/2027 Broadway Dallas Series.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica. Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) with a score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown('Castle Rock') and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ('Broad City'); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and original choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

 

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More on this show: BEETLEJUICE Broadway Tour to Make South Bend Premiere at Morris Center · 6/4/2026


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