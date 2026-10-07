Dallas Opera to Present Family Operas and Community Programming

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This fall, The Dallas Opera will present a number of family-friendly programming, including two family operas, THE BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS and THE LITTLE PRINCE, at the Winspear Opera House and various community performances.

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, TDO will present fan-favorite family opera The Bremen Town Musicians, with music by Offenbach, Rossini, Donizetti, Sullivan, and Verdi and a story by John Davies, at the Winspear Opera House. This 35-minute operatic version of The Town Musicians of Bremen teaches audiences how friendship, teamwork, and kindness can make any journey easier—and more fun.

On November 8, 2026, TDO also brings back its family opera production of composer Rachel Portman and librettist Nicholas Wright's The Little Prince, which sold out last season. Based on the beloved novella by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, this charming story follows the intergalactic adventures of the Little Prince and his pilot friend as they discover what's truly important in life. This 50-minute opera, adapted by Mary Dibbern, Ph.D., features The Dallas Opera Orchestra.

Before each family opera performance, audiences are welcome to enjoy kid-friendly pre-show activities in the lobby, including crafts and the Book Nook, where children can pick out a book to keep for free.

Additionally, TDO also hosts student matinee performances of The Little Prince for school groups November 2–6. TDO Head of Music and Chorus Director Paolo Bressan and Martha R. and Preston A. Peak Fellow Claire Lewis conduct. Learn more about how to sign up school groups for a student matinee here.

“Whether you're a longtime fan of TDO or this is your first performance at the Winspear, there is something for everyone in one of our family performances,” TDO Director of Education Kristian Roberts says, “be it the music, the jokes, the costumes, or the magic of stagecraft.”

Outside of the Winspear Opera House, TDO presents free, entertaining, and educational performances of The Bremen Town Musicians throughout the fall. Many of these free, family-friendly community events and pop-up appearances are performed on the OperaTruck. Donated by TDO Board Chair Quincy Roberts, this mobile outdoor stage is set up on the flatbed of an 18-wheel “big-rig” and driven out into the community. OperaTruck and community performances take place October 24 and 31, November 14, and December 5. Learn more here.

“The Dallas Opera's Education and Community Outreach Programs work tirelessly each year to bring the joy of opera to generations,” Roberts continues. “Last season, our programs served more than 20,000 patrons, visited over 50 campuses, and provided free programming to more than 6,700 students.”



Photo Credit: Karen Almond

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