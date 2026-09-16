 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Open The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 Season

Director Stephen Lawless helms the new-to-Dallas production set in post-World War II Italy, with conductor Guillermo García Calvo leading the orchestra and chorus.

By:
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Open The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 Season

The Dallas Opera will open its 2026-27 season on October 9 with a new-to-Dallas production of Donizetti's The Elixir of Love at the Winspear Opera House.

Set in post-World War II Italy, the production is directed by Stephen Lawless and will feature an entire principal cast making their Dallas Opera debuts: British Iranian coloratura soprano Soraya Mafi, 2022 Operalia winner Anthony León, 2025 Operalia winner Mihai Damian, 2025 Dallas Opera Lone Star Vocal Competition First Place and People's Choice winner Kayla Nanto, and Italian basso buffo Alessandro Corbelli.

“There is no warmer comedy in the operatic repertoire than The Elixir of Love,” Lawless said. “We went for something that was as colorful and life-enhancing as the comedy is.”

Spanish conductor Guillermo García Calvo will also make his company debut, leading the cast alongside The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

Featuring Donizetti's original score and a libretto by Felice Romani, the opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. The approximate running time is two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Opening night on Friday, October 9 will include a season-opening celebration in the Winspear lobby featuring photo opportunities, a red carpet, light bites and live music.

Performance Schedule

The Elixir of Love will be performed Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House.


Photo Credit: Curtis Brown Photography
Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Winspear Opera House
Upcoming Shows
Fiesta de la Ópera
9/27 - 9/27/2026
Mystic Pizza
11/20 - 11/22/2026
Recent Articles
FIESTA DE LA ÓPERA to Celebrate Latin Heritage at Dallas Opera
9/14/2026
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Open The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 Season
THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Open The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 Season
8/20/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS

And Then There Were None in Dallas And Then There Were None
Plaza Theatre Company at Dudley Hall (9/18-10/10)
Together We Dance in Dallas Together We Dance
Kylde Warren Park (10/03-10/03)
Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Dallas Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Music Hall at Fair Park (11/25-11/29)
Avant Chamber Ballet Presents The Nutcracker: Short & Suite | December 3 & 6, 2026 | Moody Performance Hall in Dallas Avant Chamber Ballet Presents The Nutcracker: Short & Suite | December 3 & 6, 2026 | Moody Performance Hall
Moody Performance Hall (12/03-12/06)
Into The Breeches in Dallas Into The Breeches
Runway Theatre (3/19-4/04)
Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band in Dallas Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band
Bass Performance Hall (11/17-11/17)
Avant Chamber Ballet Presents Phillip Glass's Dracula in Dallas Avant Chamber Ballet Presents Phillip Glass's Dracula
Moody Performance Hall (10/30-10/31)
El Exorcista in Dallas El Exorcista
Kalita Humphreys Theater (10/29-11/01)
fire work in Dallas fire work
The VORTEX (9/05-9/26)
Mariachi Herencia de México: Día de Muertos in Dallas Mariachi Herencia de México: Día de Muertos
Bass Performance Hall (10/20-10/20)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets