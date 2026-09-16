THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Open The Dallas Opera's 2026/2027 Season

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The Dallas Opera will open its 2026-27 season on October 9 with a new-to-Dallas production of Donizetti's The Elixir of Love at the Winspear Opera House.

Set in post-World War II Italy, the production is directed by Stephen Lawless and will feature an entire principal cast making their Dallas Opera debuts: British Iranian coloratura soprano Soraya Mafi, 2022 Operalia winner Anthony León, 2025 Operalia winner Mihai Damian, 2025 Dallas Opera Lone Star Vocal Competition First Place and People's Choice winner Kayla Nanto, and Italian basso buffo Alessandro Corbelli.

“There is no warmer comedy in the operatic repertoire than The Elixir of Love,” Lawless said. “We went for something that was as colorful and life-enhancing as the comedy is.”

Spanish conductor Guillermo García Calvo will also make his company debut, leading the cast alongside The Dallas Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

Featuring Donizetti's original score and a libretto by Felice Romani, the opera will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. The approximate running time is two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

Opening night on Friday, October 9 will include a season-opening celebration in the Winspear lobby featuring photo opportunities, a red carpet, light bites and live music.

Performance Schedule

The Elixir of Love will be performed Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, October 11 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Opera House.



Photo Credit: Curtis Brown Photography

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