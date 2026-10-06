Video: FROZEN Trailer at Casa Mañana
Fort Worth audiences can expect a tale of sisterhood and true love this fall.
DISNEY'S FROZEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL is coming to Casa Mañana, and the Fort Worth theatre has shared a promotional preview ahead of the production's arrival this November.
Based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen follows sisters Anna and Elsa as they navigate a kingdom thrown into eternal winter by Elsa's icy powers. The stage musical built on the film's songs expands the story with new numbers and a deeper look at the bond between the two royal siblings, framed by the theatre as 'a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and the real meaning of true love.'
The production will run November 7 through 15 at Casa Mañana in Fort Worth. Frozen was previously highlighted as one of the titles included in the theatre's new Mini-Plan subscription packages for its current season, alongside AIN'T TOO PROUD and two children's productions, giving audiences flexible ways to catch the show alongside other offerings on the Broadway season lineup.
Frozen arrives on the heels of Casa Mañana's run of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, which opened the theatre's 2026-27 Broadway Season in September.
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