Tickets on Sale Now for COME FROM AWAY at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the remarkable true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will make its Fort Worth debut at Bass Performance Hall for a limited engagement October 19-24. The show marks the return of Broadway in Fort Worth, kicking off the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. Tickets are on sale now!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Tickets are $44-$126.50 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling the Performing Arts Fort Worth Ticket Office at 817-212-4280. The physical box office remains closed at this time. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com and www.comefromaway.com.

COME FROM AWAY kicks off the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. The series also includes CATS, returning to the Bass Hall stage in a brand new production just in time for the holidays; ring in the new year with DEAR EVAN HANSEN, the winner of six Tony Awards® including Best Musical, making its long-awaited Bass Hall debut in January 2022; The season continues into summer 2022 with a trio of standouts - a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival; in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring; and direct from Broadway, the 2021-2022 season concludes with MEAN GIRLS, featuring a book by Tina Fey.

HAMILTON, rescheduled to January 18-February 6, 2022, is also now on sale. Tickets for the original June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

The touring production of Come From Away will star Marika Aubrey (Lincoln Center's South Pacific), Kevin Carolan (Disney's Newsies), Harter Clingman (Peter and The Starcatcher), Nick Duckart (In the Heights), Chamblee Ferguson, Sherriese Hamilton, Christine Toy Johnson (The Music Man), Julie Johnson (Memphis), James Earl Jones II (The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess), Julia Knitel (Beautiful), Andrew Samonsky (South Pacific), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Jenny Ashman, Jane Bunting, Amelia Cormack, Aaron Michael Ray, Kilty Reidy and Brandon Springman.

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony® and Grammy Award® nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony® nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy® nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award® winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award® nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award® winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award® nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony® nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy® nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including the mask requirement, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.