'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS Comes to Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana will continue its 2024-25 Children’s Theatre season with ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas. The show runs November 29 through December 23 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas tells the story of Molly Midkiff, a young girl who is having trouble finding her Christmas spirit. Determined to make it a Christmas to remember, Molly’s mother takes her on a magical treasure hunt through New York City from Radio City Music Hall to Macy’s, where they encounter dancing elves and even Santa Claus himself.

The show features holiday parodies of today’s most popular songs, including Christmas remixes of “Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars. The score also includes unchanged seasonal classics “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” and “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas features Baylee Littler as Molly, Kathryn Jacobson as Mary, Bryson Pope as Daddy, Christian Simon as Aunt Wanda, Laura Wetsel as Jingle, Nikki Kimbrell as Jangle, Braxton O. Johnson as Uptown Santa, and Michael Scott Gomez as Chestnut. Ensemble members include Kelsey Jordan Ward, Tim Crabb, Hana Black, Davey Burton Midkiff, Carson Almand, Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Charlie Bilbow, Gaviana Obaid, Isabella Green, Libby Paige Caldwell, Isaac Petty Gonzalez, Tenley Heugatter, Gabrielle Jones, and Giancarlo Marrero.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is directed and choreographed by Grady Bowman and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Mike Sabourin as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Grady M. Bowman (Director/Choreographer) returns to Casa Mañana for his third production under the Dome. Grady has created work for Broadway, off-Broadway, regional theatre, national tours, television, circus, cruise ships, dance companies and universities throughout the US and abroad. Select credits include The Cher Show on Broadway (Finale Co-choreographer); Big Apple Circus (Lincoln Center); Emergence (Off-Broadway); World's Got Talent (Hunan TV-China); Hits! The Musical (National Tour); Marquee & In Concert (Royal Caribbean International); and Singin' in the Rain (Olney Theatre) for which he received a Helen Hayes Award nomination for Outstanding Choreography.

Matthew Stern (Music Director) is an award-winning NYC-based music director and pianist. Most recently, he music directed, orchestrated, and vocally arranged the first ever revival of James Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn’s Skyscraper Off-Broadway. Other credits: Cinderella, Pippin, Grease, Seussical, Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Christmas in the Movies (Casa Mañana), Evita (Shakespeare Theatre Company); Sing Street, Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington Theater); Drowsy Chaperone, Gentleman’s Guide, Pacific Overtures (Lyric Stage Company of Boston); Burnt Part Boys, Rock of Ages (Mountain Theatre Company). He has an MFA in Musical Theater Studies from Boston University.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, November 29 at 2pm and 7pm*, Saturday, November 30 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 1 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, December 7 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 8 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, December 14 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 15 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, December 21 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, December 22 at 11am and 3pm.

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with 'Twas the Night Before Christmas’ performance on Sunday, December 8 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on www.casamanana.org.

